These 2 Netflix movies are embarrassingly bad, but they’re still in the top 5 today

Netflix has released some incredible movies over the last decade, but it’s been on a bit of a cold streak lately. While there have been some success stories this year, such as Hit Man and Scoop, there have been more than a few duds as well. In fact, Netflix’s two latest original films are being raked over the coals by critics and viewers alike, yet both are sticking around on the streamer’s top 10 movies in the US list as of Tuesday, July 2.

Up first is the new romantic comedy, A Family Affair, which started streaming on June 28. The movie stars Joey King (The Kissing Booth) as Zara Ford, personal assistant to actor Chris Cole (Zac Efron). One day, Zara gets fed up and quits, but when Chris goes to her house to offer her a better position, he finds her mother, Brooke Harwood (Nicole Kidman), instead. The two hit it off. Zara eventually returns to find the two having sex.

A Family Affair has a 41% on Rotten Tomatoes with a 30% audience score.

Then there’s Trigger Warning, an action thriller starring Jessica Alba as a Special Forces officer that premiered one week earlier. Its 20% Tomatometer and 15% audience score make A Family Affair’s scores look pretty respectable by comparison.

Nevertheless, both movies have dominated the Netflix charts since they debuted. Here’s the full list of the top 10 movies in the US as of Tuesday, July 2:

A Family Affair Warcraft Jigsaw Trigger Warning Minions The Super Mario Bros. Movie Shrek Home The Flash Miraculous World: Shanghai – The Legend of Ladydragon

As we’ve noted before, the selection of movies in the Netflix library isn’t what it used to be. Yes, there are still many great movies on the streaming service, including Back to the Future, Easy A, and Spider-Man 2, but somehow, Netflix’s critical bombs are the ones drawing a crowd right now. Audiences are clearly hungry for something new, even if it stinks.