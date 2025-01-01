The Young Avengers story you want might not come until after Secret Wars

Sadly, the Multiverse Saga hasn’t had much to say about the Avengers, choosing to dance around the fact that the world doesn’t have an acting team of the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes after the events in Endgame. Marvel started introducing other heroes, including plenty of teenagers and young adults who would join the Avengers in the future, and even for a Young Avengers team.

For years, we’ve had rumors that a Young Avengers project was in the works at Marvel. However, leakers did not agree on whether Marvel was developing a Disney Plus TV show or a feature film with the Young Avengers.

Meanwhile, the MCU introduced more and more characters that would easily fit the team and gave us the key meeting that could become the founding event for the group of young heroes. That’s Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) going to see Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) at the end of The Marvels, of course.

Fast-forward to late 2024, and the project is still in the making only it has another title. Leakers call it Champions and say the project won’t be released until after Secret Wars. Beware, some MCU spoilers might follow.

It’s Daniel Richtman sharing new details about Marvel’s Young Avengers project, a well-known source of MCU leaks. One of his recent posts on Patreon says that Marvel will shoot Champions in 2026, the year when Avengers: Doomsday comes out. However, Marvel won’t have it out on Disney Plus until after the Secret Wars premiere.

As a reminder, Doomsday will hit theaters in early May 2026, with Secret Wars following about a year later. This is the same release strategy that Marvel used with the Infinity War–Endgame combo.

Like Endgame, Secret Wars will conclude the current Saga. And like Endgame, Secret Wars will deliver a big change to the Avengers universe. Endgame opened up the multiverse, and leaks say that Secret Wars will close it with a big twist.

Marvel wants to incorporate all its properties into the same timeline so that Avengers can interact with X-Men mutants and Fantastic Four in the same reality. The cataclysmic events in Doomsday and Secret Wars will make that happen. It’s unclear how, but the MCU will get a big reboot after Secret Wars.

Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) in first Hawkeye trailer. Image source: Marvel Studios

As for the Young Avengers that appeared in all sorts of MCU projects in the Multiverse Saga’s phases, I’m sure they’ll help the Avengers fight Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) in the upcoming Avengers movies. They have superpowers, and they are active in the main reality. I’d expect to see them at least in one of the two Avengers, if not both.

That said, having Champions premiere after Secret Wars implies that the action in the former will happen in the aftermath of the big battle against Doctor Doom. Also, if Champions follows Secret Wars, most of the Young Avengers will likely survive the upcoming onslaught. It’s very likely to see plenty of superhero deaths in Doomsday and Secret Wars.

Of course, all of this is speculation. But if Marvel wants to start shooting Champions in 2026, I’d expect to see an official announcement sometime next year, maybe at Comic-Con 2025.