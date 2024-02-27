I remember finding out that Ishana Night Shyamalan was working with her father, M. Night Shyamalan, on Apple’s Servant series and thinking, “That’s awesome, I hope the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.” After watching the trailer for her upcoming film, that hope seems to have been fulfilled.

Today, Warner Bros. Pictures released the official teaser trailer for The Watchers, a new horror film written and directed by Ishana Night Shyamalan. The film, which follows a group of people trapped and stalked in a forest in Ireland, will premiere in theaters on June 5th.

You can check out the official teaser trailer for The Watchers below:

What is The Watchers about?

The tagline for The Watchers says, “You can’t see them, but they see everything.” Who are they? Apparently, they’re creatures that stalk a group of people trapped in the wilds of Ireland.

The film follows Mina, a 28-year-old artist, who gets stranded in an expansive, untouched forest in western Ireland. When Mina finds shelter, she unknowingly becomes trapped alongside three strangers who are watched and stalked by mysterious creatures each night.

The film stars Dakota Fanning (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Ocean’s Eight), Georgina Campbell (Barbarian, Suspicion), Oliver Finnegan (Creeped Out, Outlander), and Olwen Fouere (The Northman, The Tourist). It was written and directed by Ishana Shyamalan and produced by M. Night Shyamalan, Ashwin Rajan, and Nimitt Mankad.

The film marks a theatrical directional debut for Ishana Shyamalan, M. Night Shyamalan’s daughter. Before The Watchers, Ishana Shyamalan served as a producer, writer, and director on Servant, the incredibly creepy and tense thriller series on Apple TV+. The film also has a pretty sweet website called Are You Watching, in which you can stare at the structure the group is stuck in while quick glimpses of parts of the movie flash on the screen. Just don’t have the volume turned way up.

The Watchers will premiere in theaters on June 5th. If you want to ensure you can watch the film in the best quality possible when it comes to streaming services, check out our list of the Best TVs and Best Soundbars.