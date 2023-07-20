The new Gran Turismo trailer takes itself way too seriously

The second trailer for Gran Turismo seems to be making a hard left turn from making fun of gamers to taking itself way too seriously.

Today, Sony Pictures Entertainment released the latest trailer for Gran Turismo, the upcoming racing film based on the Gran Turismo video game franchise on PlayStation. The film is directed by Neill Blomkamp, best known for District 9, Chappie, and Elysium. It stars David Harbour (Stranger Things), Orlando Bloom (Pirates of the Caribbean), Archie Madekwe (See), Darren Barnet (Never Have I Ever), Geri Halliwell Horner (Spice World), and Djimon Hounsou (Never Back Down).

The first trailer seemed keen on making jokes at the expense of gamers — a bold move considering that the film likely exists due to the success of the video game series. In the second trailer, the entire movie seems to pivot in a different direction and take itself so seriously that it feels completely out of place with the humor it tries to pull off:

What is Gran Turismo about?

The film, which draws heavily from the PlayStation video game, is based on a true story of a gamer who went from playing the game to racing professionally.

Based on the true story of Jann Mardenborough, the film is the ultimate wish fulfillment tale of a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills won a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional racecar driver.

I’m still very interested to see how Gran Turismo does. With the insane success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which has surpassed $1 billion at the box office, and series like The Last of Us being nominated for Emmys, we seem to be heading into a new phase of video game adaptions.

Gran Turismo will premiere worldwide in theaters on August 11th. If you want to enjoy the film in the best quality possible when it eventually makes its way to streaming, check out our list of the Best TVs and Best Soundbars.