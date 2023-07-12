Emmy Awards 2023: Here’s the full list of nominations

On Wednesday morning, Yvette Nicole Brown and Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Chairman Frank Scherma revealed the nominees for the 2023 Emmy Awards.

It should be a heated battle this year across a number of categories, with the final seasons of Better Call Saul and Succession facing off against newcomers such as Andor and House of the Dragon in the drama categories. Comedy is similarly stacked, with breakout Freevee series Jury Duty taking on Barry, The Bear, Ted Lasso, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Meanwhile, even though the 75th Emmy Awards are two months away, there’s no telling whether or not the writers’ strike will still be ongoing by then.

Below, you’ll see a list of the top categories for the Emmys this year, which will air live on Fox at 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET on September 18, 2023:

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

Succession

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Beef

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones & The Six

Fleischman Is In Trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Outstanding Animated Program

Bob’s Burgers

Entergalactic

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal

Rick and Morty

The Simpsons

Outstanding Television Movie

Dolly Parton’s Magic Christmas

Fire Island

Hocus Pocus 2

Prey

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Outstanding Talk Series

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Late Night with Seth Meyers

Jimmy Kimmel Live

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Problem with Jon Stewart

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)

Elizabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Kienan Culkin (Succession)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus)

Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus)

Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus)

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus)

Theo James (The White Lotus)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

Alan Ruck (Succession)

Will Sharpe (The White Lotus)

Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader (Barry)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Jason Segel (Shrinking)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Jessica Williams (Shrinking)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

James Marsden (Jury Duty)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is in Trouble)

Jessica Chastain (Tammy and George)

Dominique Fishback (Swarm)

Ali Wong (BEEF)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Taron Egerton (Blackbird)

Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales)

Evan Peters (Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)

Michael Shannon (George & Tammy)

Steven Yeun (BEEF)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series

Annaleigh Ashford (Welcome to Chippendales)

Maria Bello (BEEF)

Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble)

Juliette Lewis (Welcome to Chippendales)

Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & the Six)

Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Merritt Weaver (Tiny Beautiful Things)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series

Murray Bartlett (Welcome to Chippendales)

Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)

Richard Jenkins (Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Joseph Lee (BEEF)

Ray Liotta (Black Bird)

Young Mazino (BEEF)

Jesse Plemons (Love & Death)

If you want to see all of the nominations, you can see the full list on the Emmys website.