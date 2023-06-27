The Five Nights at Freddy’s trailer reminds me of my Chuck E. Cheese nightmares of old

Holy moly, does the Five Nights at Freddy’s trailer look like a creepy and fun ride.

Today, Paramount Pictures released the official trailer for Five Nights at Freddy’s, its upcoming horror film, which will premiere in both theaters and Peacock on Friday, October 27th. The film, which is an adaption from the beloved video game, will star Josh Hutcherson (Ultraman, The Hunger Games franchise), Elizabeth Lail (You, Mack & Rita), Piper Rubio (Holly & Ivy, Unstable), Kat Conner Sterling (We Have a Ghost, 9-1-1), with Mary Stuart Masterson (Blindspot, Fried Green Tomatoes) and Matthew Lillard (Good Girls, Scream).

Check out the official trailer for Five Nights at Freddy’s on YouTube below:

What will Five Nights at Freddy’s be about?

The horror film, of course, will be an adaption from the beloved horror game franchise and follow a security guard who comes face to face with the animatronic nightmares that haunt Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza.

The film follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the night shift at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to make it through.

I’m actually pretty stoked about this one. Not only is it from Blumhouse, which has a decent track record when it comes to horror (M3GAN, The Black Phone, and The Invisible Man), but the animatronic features in the film were built by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop — that’s always a good sign for some creature goodness.

Five Nights at Freddy’s has also, for me at least, always reminded me of trips to Chuck E. Cheese as a kid. Watching that animatronic band play away the day was always so offputting — there was always just something wrong about it. While Disney has figured out how to make animatronics friendly and cute, Chuck E. Cheese made it creepy. So, to see a movie about that kind of thing just gets me ready to experience that feeling all over again.

Five Nights at Freddy's will premiere in theaters and on Peacock on Friday, October 27th.