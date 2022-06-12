The first Thor: Love and Thunder spoilers have arrived

Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on July 8th, making the Thor franchise the first in the MCU to receive four installments. That’s hardly surprising considering how beloved Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is. Being alive after the events in Avengers: Endgame also helps, and Marvel hardly completed Thor’s arc in that movie. If anything, there’s more of Thor’s story left to tell. And we now have a few official Love and Thunder spoilers that reveal some details about this next Thor-centric story.

What follows below aren’t rumors or leaks that insiders posted online. They come from a different leak: Disney’s D23 Magazine, which will release next month. That means you’re not getting the entire Thor 4 plot spoiled. But if you want to avoid the Love and Thunder spoilers, you should stop reading right now.

With Endgame, Marvel killed or retired most of the original Avengers. That’s why some of those characters will never get a fourth movie like Thor. Most of those characters already have replacements, or we will get them soon. But the God of Thunder will meet his replacement in Thor 4.

The first Love and Thunder spoiler about Mighty Thor

We’ve known that Jane (Natalie Portman) will become Mighty Thor since summer 2019 when Marvel announced Thor 4. The studio revealed back then that Jane will be back and that she’ll rock the Mjolnir hammer.

We’ve talked a lot about Mighty Thor and Mjolnir after the trailers and promo videos, but we were not surprised to see Marvel show Jane in Might Thor costume or using the hammer. These were never Love and Thunder spoilers to begin with.

But Marvel never explained how Jane becomes Mighty Thor. Or how she ends us repairing the hammer. And the Love and Thunder trailers do tell us that it’s not Thor who will fix Mjolnir.

This brings us to the Love and Thunder spoilers from the D23 Magazine. Portman talked about her Mighty Thor character revealing the connection to the hammer:

What Thor doesn’t know is that Jane is secretly struggling with a terrible hardship-something she’s able to conceal so long as she’s wielding Mjölnir. Portman was intrigued by the prospect of playing someone who is as weak as she is strong, depending on her circumstance.

Fans of the comics must know that Jane is battling cancer while being The Mighty Thor. But that’s a big spoiler for all the MCU fans who have not read the comics.

The same D23 Magazine coverage drops other Love and Thunder spoilers. This time it’s about Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) and the kind of villain we’re about to see in the sequel. From the looks of it, we have reasons to be excited about Bale’s role in the MCU. Gorr might turn out to be one of the great villains of the MCU.

What makes Gorr tick

Here’s how writer and director Taika Waititi describes the character’s motivation:

Gorr’s backstory involves being wronged by the gods, and a lot of his motivation is getting revenge for these wrongdoings. We really wanted to explore this idea of religion, belief, and what it means to put your faith in a higher power. And because Thor is essentially a god, what does it mean for him to represent these gods.

That might not seem like a big Love and Thunder spoiler. But having a great villain in an MCU story is very important. Chris Hemsworth also tackled Gorr’s complexity:

Gorr is not a straightforward villain. There’s a real complexity to him. It’s not black and white, what he’s doing. He has a truthful motivation, which I think makes for the most interesting kind of villain. You might not agree with how he’s going about it, but you understand why he’s been tipped over the edge and why he’s gone down this path. It’s a really challenging one for Thor, because the set of questions Gorr’s posing do hold some truth – but he can’t let Gorr destroy the universe in the process. That, I think, makes this a greater dynamic and not as predictable as the straightforward ‘Good Guy vs. Bad Guy’ scenario we’ve seen before.

What the D23 Magazine doesn’t reveal is whether Gorr will survive Love and Thunder. We don’t expect such spoilers from these Love and Thunder interviews. But the good news is Thor 4 is almost here, so we’ll soon get the full picture about Thor, Jane, and Gorr.

More Marvel coverage: For more MCU news, visit our Marvel guide.