The Boys season 4 three-episode premiere coming June 13

On Thursday, Prime Video announced that its ultra-violent drama series The Boys will return for season 4 this June. As in previous years, the streamer will drop three episodes at once on June 13, with one new episode arriving each week after that. The eight-episode season will conclude with what is sure to be a bloody finale on Thursday, July 18.

Prime Video says in a synopsis that The Boys season 4 picks up with Homelander and Victoria Neuman working together to consolidate their power. Butcher is still on his own after the events of season 3, but he and the boys are going to have to find a way to put their differences aside if they want to stop Homelander from becoming a god.

We got a glimpse of the new season in a teaser trailer released last December:

All the returning cast members for season 4 include Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti. New to the cast this year are Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

It will have been a two-year wait by the time The Boys season 4 launches in June, but Amazon didn’t exactly leave fans out to try. Last September, the spinoff series Gen V hit Prime Video, introducing an entirely new cast of young adult supes competing for a chance to join The Seven. We expect to see some of them in season 4.