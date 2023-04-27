Ted Lasso fans, it’s time to admit it – this season is just not working

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

I take no joy in saying this, Ted Lasso fans, but now that we’re more than halfway through the third and final season of the show on Apple TV+ it’s time to stop putting it off: This is not the show I fell in love with two years ago.

For starters: The episodes are overlong and unfocused (we’re around the hour mark now, compared to half-hour episodes before). Characters have been acting erratically all season, Ted Lasso himself feels like a bit player in this story now, the team has been losing all season with barely any proactive coaching from Ted, and his dialogue that used to be inspiring and a breath of fresh air has gotten a little cringe.

I don’t know if the extended break between Seasons 2 and 3 served to unreasonably amp up our expectations, but I do know that when Episode 7 (The Strings That Bind Us) dropped yesterday, it was the first time in three years that I couldn’t be bothered to watch a new episode of the hit show.

A scene from “Ted Lasso” Season 3, Episode 5 (“Signs”). Image source: Apple TV+

Maybe this feeling is one that you get when you love something so much, and your expectations for it are so high, that even just the slightest disappointment makes you feel completely let down. But it’s not just me, though. Season 3 currently has the show’s lowest audience score on Rotten Tomatoes (it’s dropped from 95% in Season 1 to 73% now). “Quickly losing what was fun and charming about the show in the first season in favor of cringy attempts to be ‘groundbreaking’ and ‘Emmy worthy,'” one Rotten Tomatoes reviewer opines.

Adds another: “This season has been unrelated side quest after side quest. Season 3 has turned the show into a drama about Keeley’s PR firm and Nate’s obsession with a Greek restaurant.”

And speaking of Keeley, there’s another of the many annoyances for me. The show turns her into a girl boss this season, only for her to get hot and heavy with (checks notes) her firm’s investor. And, again, it’s not just me who feels this way. Via Collider: “Ted Lasso Season 3 Doesn’t Know What to Do With Keeley Jones.”

.@TedLasso ain’t what it used to be. The longer episodes and the emphasis on drama over comedy.



Season 1 was brilliant.

Season 2 was mediocre.

Session 3 sucks. pic.twitter.com/yGlMaskUy2 — Josh Thomas (@Joshthomastn) April 27, 2023

Listen, I like Ted Lasso. I do. But god it sucks watching them lose over and over again only to have scored one and act like the teams fixed, the. Next week they lose again. — вrчcє (@ShrimpFriedBry) April 27, 2023

I like #TedLasso this season but the show misses Roy and Keeley’s sparky chemistry and it sucks that we’re halfway through with basically no forward progress. pic.twitter.com/ybK21xQl3E — SteelyM (@SteelyM23) April 21, 2023

here's my truth: this season of ted lasso sucks and is a slog. i'm out! i'm sorry! sitcoms should be fun! not miserable to watch! and not an hour+! — champayne problem (@skyepayyyne) April 20, 2023

At this point, we’ve got five episodes left in the season, and who knows — anything could happen. I’m open to Ted Lasso, the show, turning things around by the time the finale’s end credits start rolling (although I won’t be completely happy, because I shouldn’t have to be essentially dared to stick with a show over six or seven episodes just to see if stops disappointing me by the end).

That said, I’m also open to the idea that this New York Post writer might have hit the nail on the head about the new season: “Nauseatingly nice ‘Ted Lasso’ doesn’t work without COVID,” reads the headline of that piece. The piece, at one point, goes on to add this about how much of a welcome distraction Ted Lasso was in 2020: “But now that the pandemic is over … and life has gotten back to business as usual, Care Bear Ted has overstayed his welcome.”

It’s like Ted himself tells his therapist Dr. Sharon during Season 3, “I know why I came. It’s the sticking around I can’t quite figure out.”