Succession series finale on May 28 will be as long as a movie

HBO’s Succession season 4 will air its final episode on May 28th, and that episode also happens to be the finale of the entire TV series. We already explained why that date will be so huge for HBO, as Barry will also come to a conclusion. But there’s more great news about that day when it comes to Succession.

It turns out the final episode of the series will not be of your average TV show length. Instead, we’re looking at a more in-depth ending that will be as long as a movie.

No spoilers will follow below, so you can proceed without worrying about any big reveals.

Whether you’re watching the show every week as soon as HBO makes episodes available or you’re looking to binge the entire season 4 at once, you’re in for a great surprise for the finale. I have no idea what happens in the episode or how the Roys will handle this big final act of succession. All I know is that the last episode of the show is 90 minutes long, and that’s amazing news.

As sad as it might be to know there won’t be a season 5 waiting in the wings, I certainly appreciate the longer finale. I’d hate a rushed ending, especially with so many characters in play. And especially after that big twist in the season, which I’m not about to spoil for you. But if you love spoilers, you’ll want to read my previous Succession coverage.

Succession's last episode is called “With Open Eyes” and it runs 1h30mins pic.twitter.com/bmTA8AUnYD — fifi ❤️‍🩹 tumultuous (@romegerri) May 1, 2023

Titled With Open Eyes, the Succession finale runtime leak appeared on Twitter this week from Twitter user @romegerri. As The Direct explains, this is a new record for the series.

The season 2 finale, This is Not For Tears, has a runtime of 74 minutes, which was the previous record for the show.

While the Succession season 4 finale runtime appeared on Twitter from a screenshot, it’s the real deal. Nicholas Britell confirmed to Variety that the final episode is 90 minutes long.

Britell is the show’s composer, so he knows exactly what you can expect from the series’ final episode. “It’s 90 minutes,” Britell said. “It’s a huge episode — like a movie.”

With episode 7 having just aired on May 7th, we still have three episodes of Succession season 4 to go, including the finale. America Decides (episode 8) premieres this coming Sunday. Then Church and State (episode 9) will be the last episode before the finale, and it hits HBO on TV and online on May 21st.