Spider-Man Noir live-action series in development at Amazon

We’re not sure if Nicolas Cage’s brilliant take on Spider-Man Noir will return in Across the Spider-Verse or Beyond the Spider-Verse, but Sony reportedly has big plans for the character regardless. Variety reported on Thursday that a live-action series about the character is currently in the works at Amazon, but details regarding the unannounced project are slim.

According to Variety, the show takes place in 1930s New York City and follows “an older, grizzled superhero.” A source claims that the show will be set in its own separate universe (in other words, not the MCU) and that the main character won’t be Peter Parker.

That last detail is notable because Spider-Man Noir in the comics is the alias of Peter Parker, but the Peter Parker from the Marvel Noir universe, Earth-90214. Sony might change the character’s name to avoid any confusion with Tom Holland’s character in the MCU.

The report goes on to reveal that Oren Uziel will serve as writer and executive producer on Sony’s Spider-Man Noir show. Uziel developed the TV show alongside Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller, as well as Amy Pascal. Uziel previously had a hand in writing the scripts for The Lost City, 2021’s Mortal Kombat, and 22 Jump Street.

This will be the second live-action series in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. Last year, Sony ordered Angela Kang’s Silk: Spider Society to series. Lord, Miller, and Pascal are attached to produce that series as well, alongside Kang, who was most recently showrunner on AMC’s The Walking Dead. The series will debut on MGM+, which was previously Epix.

It’s unlikely we will see either of these shows in 2023, but this should still be a big year for Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. In June, the long-awaited sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hits theaters. Then in October, Kraven the Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the title role, will attempt to wash the taste of Morbius out of our collective mouths.