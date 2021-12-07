Spider-Man: No Way Home final trailer release rumor was just debunked

The Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere is set for December 17th, and all Marvel fans want to see this movie. Ticket preorders have sold out for many of the first showings during the opening weekend, with tickets selling for thousands of dollars on eBay. In other words, the movie doesn’t need any more promotion from Sony and Marvel. We often said that throughout the year. That’s because all the leaks that spoiled the film’s main secret helped generate tremendous buzz for the movie, well beyond what trailers, TV ads, and interviews can do. After a report said No Way Home might get a final trailer, we just learned that’s not going to be the case.

We’ll warn you that a few spoilers follow below, but you’ve probably already seen them a dozen times.

Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man trailers

Before trailer 2 came out, we heard that Sony and Marvel disagreed on whether or not to confirm the movie’s open secret. Ultimately, they decided not to feature Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in any of the scenes in the trailer. Furthermore, they released many TV spots featuring plenty of additional footage. Yet none of them included the other two Spider-Man variants. Moreover, Sony and Marvel did not reveal any plans to release a third clip as the No Way Home final trailer.

A few days ago, we heard that Sony and Marvel might not even invite some of the actors in the film to the red carpet premiere on Monday. We speculated at the time that the actors who wouldn’t be part of the celebration are Maguire and Garfield. Charlie Cox might also make the list. And while we’re at it, so is Tom Hardy. But it’s really all about keeping the Maguire and Garfield “secret”.

As such, we said a few days ago that if that leak is accurate, Maguire and Garfield will not appear in the Spider-Man: No Way Home final trailer either.

We said at the time that Sony and Marvel don’t need a trailer 3 for No Way Home. But if they did, they could always launch one without the other two Spideys. The studios could label the clip as the final No Way Home trailer and use some of the scenes from the TV spots that weren’t part of other trailers. The assumption was that the No Way Home final trailer would play this week in theaters and primarily online on YouTube and social media.

Spider-Man: No Way Home final trailer rumor debunked

Sony and Marvel seemed to have a strange plan, The DisInsider indicated a few days ago. The blog said that the British Board of Film Certification (BBFC) has just rated a third No Way Home trailer. It’s the kind of rating that trailers need in order to play in the UK.

The BBFG supposedly rated the unannounced No Way Home final trailer on December 1st. But Sony and Marvel reportedly won’t play it in theaters until December 15th.

What’s so strange about that, you ask? That’s two days after the December 13th red carpet premiere. It’s also just two days before the US release date. The movie will premiere on December 15th in the UK. And it’ll play in early screenings on Thursday, December 16th, in the US and many international markets.

Coming up with a Spider-Man: No Way Home final trailer doesn’t make much sense if you’re going to launch it on the same day the film hits theaters. The DisInsider speculated that the trailer will play after the US launch, possibly revealing some “surprises.”

Hi there, this is a trailer that has already been released for Screen X. The release date on the website is the release date for the film and not the trailer. We are updating our website to reflect this. — BBFC (@BBFC) December 7, 2021

Thankfully, the BBFG cleared up the matter via Twitter on Tuesday. The regulator said that the trailer The DisInsider referred to had already been released. As for that December 15th release date, it refers to the No Way Home premiere, not a final trailer.