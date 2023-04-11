Spider-Man 4’s villain might have leaked and fans are going to love it

If you buy through affiliate links, we may receive a commission, helping support our product testing. Learn more.

The only thing we know about Spider-Man 4 is that it’s happening. Marvel and Sony were quick to confirm after No Way Home that they’re working together on a new Spidey adventure featuring Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. But the studios are yet to reveal the Spider-Man 4 release date, a film that might impact the MCU’s current schedule. But we have plenty of Spider-Man 4 rumors, with the latest one revealing the identity of the film’s villain.

Before we tell you what it is, we’ll note that big spoilers might follow. The rumor also details a great partnership for Peter Parker that fans will love just as much as the villain’s identity.

After No Way Home, Peter Parker is all alone. Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) died, and Ned (Jacob Batalon) and MJ (Zendaya) have forgotten who he is. Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and all the Avengers don’t know that Peter Parker is Spider-Man, either. And neither does anyone in the MCU’s main universe.

But everyone knows there’s a Spider-Man around who has been protecting the world from villains of all shapes and sizes. We know that much from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The world knows there’s a Spider-Man vigilante, even if it doesn’t know his identity. And She-Hulk told us the Sokovia accords aren’t in play. Peter Parker won’t have to reveal he’s a superhero in Spider-Man 4 or later.

Peter Parker also lost his powerful Spider-Man suit, as he no longer has access to Stark tech. He made himself a new suit at the end of No Way Home, which he’ll probably be using in Spider-Man 4 in future episodes.

The ending of the previous trilogy also implied that Spider-Man wouldn’t stop fighting crime. That’s why he’s trying to let MJ go and shield her from any dangers deriving from her association with Spider-Man.

Kingpin will be the big Spider-Man 4 villain

The last time Spider-Man and Kingpin faced off against each other was in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. But that’s Sony’s animated Spider-Man story that’s only loosely connected to the MCU.

Twitter user Marvel Updates is someone who keeps posting unconfirmed details about Marvel movies, Spider-Man 4 villain included. According to them, Spider-Man will partner with Charlie Cox’s Daredevil to fight off Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk.

It’s unclear where this leak originates from, but it does make sense. First, Peter Parker already knows Matt Murdock, as the lawyer represented him in No Way Home. We’ve also seen Charlie Cox in She-Hulk, indicating his beloved character has plenty of superhero clients.

Vincent D’Onofrio as Kingpin in Hawkeye. Image source: Marvel Studios

Secondly, a story from a trusted source said recently that Kingpin will want to become the Mayor of New York City in Daredevil: Born Again. That’s a Disney Plus TV show currently filming, set to release next year.

The gist of that report is that Wilson Fisk wants access to the levers of legitimate power that would let him crack down on superheroes like Daredevil, Spider-Man, Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), and others. That way, vigilantes would get out of his way when it comes to his criminal endeavors.

If that report is accurate, we’d expect Kingpin to actually become mayor. That’s the kind of MCU side-plot that will complicate things from Avengers. And it’s easy to speculate that any Born Again developments will also impact Spider-Man 4. After all, Spider-Man hasn’t left NYC.

That doesn’t mean the new Marvel Updates Spider-Man 4 villain claim is accurate. Only that it does make sense.

The same Twitter channel said a few days ago that MJ and Peter will reunite in Spider-Man 4, as she will regain her memories.