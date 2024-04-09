Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum fake the moon landing in the trailer for Fly Me To The Moon

It feels like Apple TV+ has been swiftly cranking out television shows and the occasional movie that goes directly to the streaming service. I couldn’t remember the last time one of their films made it to theaters, but we’re finally making a return to the big screen with this one.

Today, Apple TV+ released the official trailer for Fly Me To The Moon, a new comedy about the marketing team hired to fake the moon landing — you know, only if they needed to. The new comedy, which stars Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum, will premiere in theaters on July 12, 2024.

You can check out the official trailer for Fly Me To The Moon below:

What is Fly Me To The Moon about?

Fly Me To The Moon “is a sharp, stylish comedy-drama set against the high-stakes backdrop of NASA’s historic Apollo 11 moon landing. Sparks fly in all directions as marketing maven Kelly Jones (Johansson), brought in to fix NASA’s public image, wreaks havoc on launch director Cole Davis’ (Tatum) already difficult task. When the White House deems the mission too important to fail, Jones is directed to stage a fake moon landing as backup, and the countdown truly begins.”

The film is directed by Greg Berlanti, best known for Love, Simon and Life As We Know It. It stars Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum, Woody Harrelson, Ray Romano, Nick Dillenburg, and Anna Garcia. In addition to starring, the film is also produced by Johansson along with Jonathan Lia and Keenan Flynn.

Channing Tatum and Tay Romano in Fly Me To The Moon.

I had no idea this movie was coming, but after watching the trailer, I’m all in. It’s like Apple learned with For All Mankind that people like space stuff, and with Ted Lasso and Shrinking that they like comedies and said, “Let’s just make something out of that.” That’s fine by me because this movie looks like a fun ride, even if it’s all a conspiracy theory.

Fly Me To The Moon will premiere in theaters on July 12th.