Samuel L. Jackson is unbreakable in the first trailer for The Kill Room

Samuel L. Jackson is back to planning devious things in an art gallery. Today, Shout! Studios released the official trailer for The Kill Room, a new dark comedy thriller starring Jackson, Uma Thurman, and Joe Manganiello. The trailer for the film introduces all of the characters and gives us a sense of what to expect when Jackson starts laundering money through Thurman’s struggling art gallery.

You can check out the official trailer for The Kill Room below:

What is The Kill Room about?

The Kill Room will tell the story of an art dealer who teams up with a hitman to pass him off as a talented artist and launder tons of money through her struggling gallery. Of course, nothing goes to plan, and the stakes continue to rise for everyone involved.

The dark comedic thriller follows an art dealer (Thurman) who teams with a hitman (Manganiello) and his boss (Jackson) for a money laundering scheme that accidentally turns the hitman into an overnight Avant-Garde sensation, forcing the dealer to play the art world against the underworld.

This is the first time that Jackson and Thurman have worked together since Pulp Fiction, the Quentin Tarantino dark comedy from 1994 that also reignited the career of John Travolta. This also isn’t the first time that Jackson has found himself planning devious deeds in an art gallery.

If anyone remembers, Jackson also owned an art gallery focused on superheroes when he played Elijah Price in M. Night Shyamalan’s Unbreakable. That film also happens to star Bruce Willis, who was also in Pulp Fiction…small world.

The Kill Room will premiere in theaters on September 29th.