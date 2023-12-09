With the SAG-AFTRA strike lifted, actors are back to work, and Deadpool 3 is one of the first movies to resume shooting. Unsurprisingly, soon after the production restarted, a few incredible Deadpool 3 leaks appeared online, showing some amazing cameos and Easter eggs.

This isn’t surprising for the MCU, as we’ve witnessed plenty of similar set photos hit the web in the past. That includes Deadpool 3. The image above, showing Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) in battle gear first leaked via such set photos.

But it turns out Mr. Pool himself isn’t happy with the new Deadpool 3 spoilers that made their way online. After posting a message on social media asking people to stop sharing spoilers, Reynolds returned with Deadpool 3 leaks of its own. The actor altered some of the set photos from recent days to include a few hilarious Deadpool 3 cameos.

I’d say that spoilers follow below, but they’re not really spoilers. After all, these are the Photoshopped images that Reynolds shared. Still, those images show real behind-the-scenes action from the Deadpool 3 production, so you might want to avoid those.

Before we look at the images, it’s important to go over Reynolds’ message regarding Deadpool 3 leaks, as posted on Instagram:

Surprises are part of the magic of theatrical movies. It’s important for us to shoot the new DEADPOOL film in real, natural environments, using practical effects as opposed to making the movie indoors and digitally. Telephoto lenses continue to spoil surprises and create a difficult situation for everyone. Here’s hoping some of the websites and social channels hold back showing image: before they’re ready. The film is built for audience joy and our highest hope is to preserve as much of that magic as possible for the finished film and the big screen. Part of the reason people post spoilers because they’re excited. I realize these aren’t real world issues and it’s firmly in the “good problems” bucket. I love making this movie.

Reynolds’ arguments are totally understandable. But let’s also remember that Deadpool 3 is only possible because of leaks and spoilers. If it weren’t for the original Deadpool leaks, Fox might have never made the movie. And Marvel wouldn’t have desperately wanted to bring the Merc with a Mouth to the MCU after Disney acquired Fox.

I’ll also point out that the Deadpool 3 set photos leaks will not spoil the fun of watching the movie. Sure, they feature surprise cameos and Easter eggs, but that hardly ruins the story. I’ve said this repeatedly: Deadpool 3 is a multiverse story, because that’s the only way to bring the character to the MCU’s main reality. As such, anything is possible in the multiverse. And Marvel will take advantage of that.

What we won’t see in Deadpool 3 are Predator, Mickey Mouse, or Steve Urkel cameos like the ones Reynolds featured in his Deadpool 3 “leaks” a day after posting the Instagram message.

“Deadpool began with a leak. So I’m joining in,” Reynolds said on Twitter/X. “But PLEASE don’t overuse the phrase, ‘Deadpool Leaks’ because it might screw up search results if anyone is looking for Deadpool leaks or Deadpool spoilers or perhaps, Deadpool Scoops.”

And is that Quibi in the Void there? As a reminder, a previous set of Deadpool 3 set photos showed the 20th Century Fox logo destroyed in the background of the battles of these scenes. That seemed to confirm that rumors saying the TVA would play a big role in Deadpool 3 were accurate. The only place you’d find that logo is the Void, a concept that Loki introduced in season 1.

Deadpool 3 premieres on July 26th, 2024. Leaks aside, we’ll probably get a trailer at some point in the very near future. And the film’s actual name.