Prime Video announced today that seasons 1-7 of The Apprentice, the Emmy Award-nominated series starring President Trump, will now be available to stream on the Amazon-owned platform.

Prime offering its subscribers access to the hit competition series, which originally debuted more than two decades ago, comes as the platform is also readying a film about First Lady Melania Trump — and as the company’s co-founder, Jeff Bezos, displays a more amicable attitude toward President Trump the second time around. Season 1 of The Apprentice premieres today for Prime subscribers, with a staggered rollout that will see subsequent seasons drop every Monday through April 27.

When The Apprentice first premiered in January 2004, it quickly became a ratings juggernaut. The show averaged 20 million viewers per episode, with a staggering 28 million people tuning in for the Season 1 finale. Hosted by Trump, the series pitted ambitious contestants against one another in high-stakes business challenges, culminating in the now-iconic phrase: “You’re fired.”

The show’s importance to Trump’s career can’t be overstated. His experience in reality TV helped Trump hone his skills in media manipulation and spectacle, strategies he later employed during his presidential campaigns to captivate the public. Per Slate, the show also “elevated Donald J. Trump from sleazy New York tabloid hustler to respectable household name. In the show, he appeared to demonstrate impeccable business instincts and unparalleled wealth, even though his businesses had barely survived multiple bankruptcies and faced yet another when he was cast.”

Produced by 13-time Emmy Award-winning producer Mark Burnett (The Voice, Survivor, Shark Tank, Beat Shazam) and MGM Alternative, a division of Amazon MGM Studios, The Apprentice will be available exclusively to Prime Video users in the US. “The Apprentice is one of the best shows that I ever produced,” Burnett said about the Prime announcement.

“The charismatic onscreen presence of President Donald J. Trump made it a bona fide hit! Now, thanks to Prime Video, a whole new audience will experience a new season every Monday.”

Trump himself also weighed in, expressing his enthusiasm for the series’ return: “I look forward to watching this show myself — such great memories, and so much fun, but most importantly, it was a learning experience for all of us!”