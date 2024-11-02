Pluto TV: 16 free movies you should stream in November 2024

As streaming services continue to raise their prices, the free alternatives become more enticing every month. One of the most popular free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) options is Pluto TV. Just like Tubi, it offers dozens of movies to stream for free each and every month, as long as you can tolerate a few commercials while you watch.

We’ll cover the highlights for the month of November below, but if you want to stream these free movies, visit Pluto.TV on your browser or download the Pluto TV app. You don’t even need an account to start streaming (but it’s probably worth making one).

Pluto TV free movies in November 2024

A Mighty Wind (2003)

My girlfriend and I recently binge-watched all of Schitt’s Creek, yet another reminder of just how spectacular Eugene Levy has been throughout his entire career.

Over a decade earlier, Levy starred in A Mighty Wind, directed by Christopher Guest. This gut-busting mockumentary film follows three folk bands that return for a televised folk music reunion. The cast also features Bob Balaban, John Michael Higgins, Jane Lynch, Michael McKean, Fred Willard, Catherine O’Hara, Parker Posey, and Harry Shearer.

Gladiator (2000)

We’re just a few weeks away from the theatrical debut of Gladiator 2. What better time to watch the original than right now, while it’s streaming free on Pluto TV? The movie stars Russell Crowe as Roman general Maximus Decimus Meridius, a man set to succeed Emperor Marcus Aurelius before Aurelius is murdered by his own son. Maximus ends up becoming a slave and battles his way through a series of tournaments, only to end up back in Rome’s Colosseum.

The Social Network (2010)

I’m not the biggest Aaron Sorkin fan, but there’s no question that he and director David Fincher struck gold with The Social Network. While it obviously takes its fair share of artistic license, it’s still a deeply entertaining, thoughtful film about power and technology, enhanced by a haunting and memorable score from Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

Those are our top picks, but here are 13 more great free movies to watch in October:

A Few Good Men Across The Universe Big Fish Bottle Rocket Coraline The Fisher King Heat Knives Out Man Of The Year Moon Philadelphia The Raid: Redemption Waiting For Guffman

Between all of these free movies and the free content available on Tubi, you should have plenty to watch throughout the month without spending a penny. We will be back next month with even more free movies to stream on Pluto TV in December.