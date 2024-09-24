5 amazing movies you can stream for free right now without paying for Netflix or anything else

As long as you’re willing to deal with a few commercials, there are now plenty of ways to watch hundreds of movies online without a subscription to Netflix, Max, or any of the other increasingly expensive streaming services. We do our best to highlight the latest additions on FAST services like Tubi and Pluto TV every month, but there are half a dozen similar services.

With that in mind, we rounded up some of the best movies we could find across the wide range of free streaming services. You can watch these on virtually any device you own, free of charge, and the only catch is that you’ll watch a few ads.

Best movies on free streaming services now

Entertainment (Crackle)

A deeply strange, discomfiting, introspective, and darkly funny movie, Entertainment stars Gregg Turkington as Neil Hamburger, a rude stand-up comedian persona he uses in real life. You might know Turkington from the On Cinema web series or the Ant-Man movies, but this is a completely different kind of performance. It’s definitely not for everyone, but it’s a fascinating relic—one that also features John C. Reilly, Tim Heidecker, Tye Sheridan, and Michael Cera.

Missing Link (Freevee)

I am a fan of everything that Laika Studios does. Missing Link is no exception. This stop-motion comedy features the voice of Zach Galifianakis as Mr. Susan Link, a Sasquatch in search of his family. Hugh Jackman plays the monster investigator Sir Lionel Frost, Zoe Saldana is an adept adventurer and Frost’s ex-girlfriend, and Emma Thompson voices the Yeti Elder.

Ready or Not (Tubi)

Striking a balance between laughs and scares is exceedingly difficult, but the horror comedy Ready or Not actually pulls it off. Samara Weaving stars as a young bride who is being hunted by her new husband’s family as part of a devil-worshipping ritual. Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett previously worked on V/H/S, Devil’s Due, and Southbound.

Tucker & Dale vs. Evil (Tubi)

Speaking of horror comedies, Tucker & Dale vs. Evil is one of the greats. Alan Tudyk and Tyler Labine play Tucker McGee and Dale Dobson, two well-meaning rednecks on vacation who try to befriend a group of mean college kids but end up scaring them off instead. Unfortunately, the two groups are heading to the same place, and a ridiculous series of mishaps turn what should be a relaxing weekend into a bloody disaster.

Star Trek (Pluto TV)

Reboots frequently fail to capture the same magic as the originals, but J.J. Abrams’ 2009 Star Trek movie was a blast. Chris Pine did a brilliant job of reimagining James T. Kirk for a modern audience, while Karl Urban, Zoe Saldana, Zachary Quinto, Simon Pegg, John Cho, and Anton Yelchin worked perfectly together as the crew of the Enterprise.