People are watching an insane amount of true crime content on Max

The runaway success on Max of the docuseries Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV has underscored what appears to be a core strength of HBO’s streaming service at the moment: True crime content, as well as crime-adjacent content, is utterly dominating the platform.
Take, for example, the five-part Quiet on Set, which focuses on the dark side of Nickelodeon and the sexual abuse and toxicity that were once rampant behind the scenes. According to Nielsen data, the series not only delivered more than 20 million cross-platform viewers, it was also the #1 show in all of streaming at one point in March. From March 18 to March 24, for example, Quiet on Set racked up 1.2 billion minutes of viewing time.
And the hits keep coming for Max. The streamer also just released the trailer for the highly anticipated series The Jinx — Part Two, a six-episode continuation of Andrew Jarecki’s Emmy-winning The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst which debuted on HBO back in 2015. In less than a week, the trailer for Part Two has already racked up about 5 million views on YouTube.
Long story short, this is a great time to be a true-crime fan if you’re a subscriber to Max. To cite another example, the second season of The Curious Case of Natalia Grace, a docuseries about a young woman’s adoption case and the claim that she’s a con artist, scored a #1 ranking among series during the week of its debut (per Max).
Below, check out a snapshot of some of the true crime-related content available to binge on Max right now.
