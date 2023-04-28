Peacock’s Twisted Metal series gets its first teaser trailer and the clown is in it

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

We finally have our first trailer for the upcoming Twisted Metal series.

Today, Peacock released the first official teaser trailer for Twisted Metal, its upcoming comedy series based on the old yet very popular video game. In the trailer, we get our first look at Anthony Mackie, who will star in the series. Mackie, of course, is best known for his role as Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In addition to Mackie, the trailer shows off his car as well as all of the guns attached to it in classic Twisted Metal fashion. We also get our first look at the clown and his ice cream truck which isn’t surprising since — how can you have a Twisted Metal series without the clown?

What will Twisted Metal be about?

According to the synopsis, Twisted Metal will follow the story of Mackie, a “motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland.”

Twisted Metal, a half-hour live-action TV series based on the classic PlayStation game series, is a high-octane action comedy, based on an original take by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick and written by Michael Jonathan Smith, about a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. With the help of a badass axe-wielding car thief, he’ll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck.

I remember playing Twisted Metal when I was a kid. It was an incredible game. All I hope is that the series brings back the title in next-gen glory.

Twisted Metal will premiere in theaters on Friday, July 28, 2023. If you want to enjoy the series in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs and Best Soundbars.