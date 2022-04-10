Oscar Isaac hints at new Moon Knight personalities we haven’t met yet

Moon Knight is out on Disney Plus, where you can already watch the first two episodes of the limited series. They do a great job introducing this new Marvel character without actually referencing any other MCU events so far. But Moon Knight is a troubled superhero, a character who features multiple personalities that contend for attention.

Oscar Isaac’s superhero suffers from dissociative identity disorder, a mental illness that the show started exploring right from the beginning of the first episode. We already met two of the personalities Isaac plays, and the actor might have just spoiled a big secret. We might see other faces of Moon Knight in the coming episodes.

Before we can discuss them, you should know that some Moon Knight spoilers might follow below.

Oscar Isaac might have dropped a big spoiler

We thought we met four personalities after the first two Moon Knight episodes. That’s Steven Grant, Marc Spector, Mr. Knight, and Moon Knight. But that’s not actually the case. We’ve only met two: Steven and Marc. Mr. Knight and Moon Knight are just the suited versions of these two. And only Moon Knight can use his superpowers.

Isaac played both Steven and Marc, as well as their costumed versions. But we might see more personalities surface in the upcoming episodes. That’s something that came directly from the actor himself in a recent interview.

Oscar Isaac teasing spoilers in Spanish is hilarious lmao Can’t snipe what you can’t understand pic.twitter.com/cdoLy4Ioha — Mr. Hernandy #BRIESWEEP #FAST10YOURSEATBELTS (@Pollos_Hernandy) April 7, 2022

Isaac is speaking in Spanish in the brief video above. That’s one way to try to hide spoilers from Marvel bosses, as the Twitter user jokes. The interviewer tells Isaac that he plays two extraordinary characters in Moon Knight, asking him how hard it was for him.

But before the reporter can finish the question, Isaac interrupts. “And perhaps more than just the two,” he teases. “Perhaps more than two. You’ll have to watch the show.”

That’s all we get from Isaac, and that’s understandable. With four more episodes left in Moon Knight, he’s not really going to confirm any big spoilers.

How many personalities does Moon Knight have?

Comic book fans already know the answer to the question. As Murphy’s Multiverse explains, Moon Knight has at least three civilian personalities at any given moment in the comics.

In the first two episodes, we met Marc, the mercenary, and Steven, the museum worker. These two characters have been fighting for control, with the action focusing primarily on Steven. Through his eyes, we discover the Moon Knight superhero. We also see how dangerous Marc is.

The third personality that might appear in the TV show is Jake Lockley, a New York City cab driver. Given that the action happens in London, a variant of Lockley would have to be adapted to these surroundings. We have yet to see Isaac’s Lockley in action anywhere, however.

Moon Knight personalities aside, we’ll remind you that the first two episodes already told us the action happens in the MCU, sometime after the events in Endgame.

Moreover, Marc appears to be the main personality, and he got his passport after the Infinity War disaster. That means he was alive on the planet in the five years between Infinity War and Endgame.

Episode 3 premieres on Wednesday, when we’ll hopefully get more details about Moon Knight’s multiple personalities.

