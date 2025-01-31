One of the most polarizing movies of 2024 is now streaming on Netflix

Robert Zemeckis has directed some of the most celebrated films of the last four decades, from Back to the Future to Forrest Gump to Cast Away. That said, the last few decades of his career have been far less consistent than the first two, and his latest movie, Here, was yet another box office bomb, maligned by critics and viewers alike. Nevertheless, the 2024 drama, like so many other movies of questionable quality, has found new life on Netflix.

Among the most experimental films of last year, the story of Here spans millennia, showing the events that unfold on a single plot of land from the age of the dinosaurs to the 21st century. We see everything from the arrival of the ice age to a family living through the COVID-19 pandemic, all from a single spot on the pale blue dot we call Earth.

It’s an audacious concept based on Richard McGuire’s 2014 graphic novel of the same name. Zemeckis also enlisted the help of long-time collaborator Tom Hanks to star as Richard Young, one of the owners of the house that is eventually built on the land. The cast also features Robin Wright, Paul Bettany, Kelly Reilly, and Michelle Dockery.

Unfortunately, it just didn’t hit for most viewers. The Observer called it “a soulless, meandering bore,” while The Wall Street Journal suggested that Zemeckis “is stuck in a mode of storytelling meant to appeal to a previous generation.” Even a positive review from the Guardian can’t offer more than a backhanded compliment, explaining that “the folksy warmth of performances from Tom Hanks and Robin Wright encourage you to cut it some slack.”

But its 38% Tomatometer hasn’t stopped it from flying up the charts on Netflix. Just hours after arriving on the streaming service on January 30th, Here is the second most-watched movie on Netflix. Only the new Netflix action comedy Back in Action is above it.

Perhaps this exceptionally unique film will become a cult classic over time.