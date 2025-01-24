Click to Skip Ad
One of Netflix’s best action series returns with a near-perfect critics’ score

Published Jan 23rd, 2025 7:26PM EST
The Night Agent on Netflix
Image: Christopher Saunders/Netflix

Netflix’s pulse-pounding action hit The Night Agent is back and has kicked off its second season with some major acclaim. 

The series, from creator and showrunner Shawn Ryan, debuted with a near-perfect 91% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, cementing its stature as one of Netflix’s breakout hits. In the new season that’s now streaming, working in the secretive Night Action organization pushes Peter Sutherland — the low-level FBI agent who saved the president last season — into a world where danger is everywhere, and there are few people he can trust, which is to say our hero has his work cut out for him once again.

Season 1 of The Night Agent captivated audiences with its sharp twists, high-octane action, and the gripping storyline built around Sutherland, who found himself in way over his head and thrust into a deadly conspiracy. The series’ breakout appeal, bolstered by Gabriel Basso’s strong performance in the lead role, made it something of a surprise hit for the streaming giant; in fact, Season 1 is now the #7 most-watched Netflix show of all time.

For Season 2, the creative team doubled down on the show’s winning formula — upping the stakes and expanding the narrative into uncharted territory.

You can read more about the new season of the show here. Early reviews praise its tighter storytelling, relentless pacing, and character development. Many critics are calling it a masterclass in elevating a strong debut season into something even more thrilling. “The Night Agent’s second season isn’t going to win any awards,” a Forbes reviewer raves, “but it’s a genuinely fun ride from start to finish, and I’m already excited for Season 3.

Andy Meek Trending News Editor

Andy Meek is a reporter based in Memphis who has covered media, entertainment, and culture for over 20 years. His work has appeared in outlets including The Guardian, Forbes, and The Financial Times, and he’s written for BGR since 2015. Andy's coverage includes technology and entertainment, and he has a particular interest in all things streaming.

Over the years, he’s interviewed legendary figures in entertainment and tech that range from Stan Lee to John McAfee, Peter Thiel, and Reed Hastings.

