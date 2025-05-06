Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer 2 pulls backs the curtain on Leonida

Days after delaying Grand Theft Auto 6 from this year to May 26, 2026, Rockstar Games finally shared another trailer for its highly anticipated sequel.

Where the first trailer was more of a tourism ad for the fictional state of Leonida, the new trailer dives deep into the story, giving us a fresh look at the relationship between the main characters, Jason and Lucia. You can watch the second GTA 6 trailer below:

“Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them,” reveals the synopsis. “But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a criminal conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida—forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive.”

In addition to the new trailer, Rockstar Games updated the official Grand Theft Auto 6 website with tons of new information about the world, the characters, and the plot. Other characters that will populate Leonida include Jason’s friend Cal Hampton, real estate mogul Boobie Ike, up-and-comer musician Dre’Quan Priest, rappers Bae-Luxe and Roxy aka Real Dimez, seasoned bank robber Raul Bautista, and drug runner Brian Heder.

Rockstar also unveiled the regions of Leonida we’ll be exploring in Grand Theft Auto 6: Vice City, Leonida Keys, Grassrivers, Port Gellhorn, Ambrosia, and Mount Kalaga.

Be sure to check out the website for more details about Grand Theft Auto 6 to help tide you over until it launches next year on May 26, 2026.