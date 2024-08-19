One of Apple’s most underrated comedies is about to return for Season 2

There are some TV creators who are so reliably good at what they do that anytime you see their name attached to pretty much anything, you can feel confident in diving right in. Even if you know absolutely nothing about the show in question. Sharon Horgan, a star and executive producer of Bad Sisters on Apple TV+, is one such creator and storyteller. From shows like Catastrophe to Bad Sisters — and even TV projects like Prime Video’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith, where she’s just a peripheral character — the rule is inviolable: Almost everything she’s in is top-tier.

Moreover, given the imminent return on Nov. 13 of Bad Sisters, her top-rated black comedy on Apple TV+ , now is as good a time as any to catch up on a Horgan gem that I suspect has slipped by many of you.

Bad Sisters Season 2, Apple explains, “returns to follow the lives of the Garvey sisters played by Sharon Horgan as Eva, Anne-Marie Duff as Grace, Eva Birthistle as Ursula, Sarah Greene as Bibi and Eve Hewson as Becka. Two years after the ‘accidental death’ of Grace’s abusive husband, the close-knit Garvey sisters may have moved on, but when past truths resurface, the ladies are thrust back into the spotlight, suspicions are at an all-time high, lies are told, secrets revealed and the sisters are forced to work out who they can trust.”

Daryl McCormack and Brian Gleeson in “Bad Sisters.” Image source: Apple

The show, one of a handful of Apple TV+ to enjoy a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, has also already scooped up a ton of awards, including BAFTA Television Awards for Best Drama Series as well as a Best Supporting Actress win for star Anne-Marie Duff. Additionally, the series has been honored with a Peabody Award and grabbed four Emmy Award nominations, including the first acting nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Horgan and Outstanding Casting, Writing and Directing for a Drama Series.

Despite its critical acclaim, I don’t often see it mentioned in lists and in online conversations when people are raving about the best titles on Apple TV+. Largely, I think, because many viewers aren’t aware of it, which is a shame.

“Dark secrets are a family affair in Bad Sisters, a riotously funny murder mystery that makes fine use of its gifted ensemble while exemplifying creator and star Sharon Horgan’s penchant for salty warmth,” raves the Rotten Tomatoes critics’ consensus about the show.

The first two episodes of the eight-episode second season hit Apple TV+ on Nov. 13, followed by one episode each Wednesday thereafter through Christmas Day.