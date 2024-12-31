Nintendo Switch 2 concept combines all of the latest leaks

The floodgates finally opened up in the last few weeks, and if the leaks are accurate, we know much more about the Nintendo Switch 2 now than we did a month ago. We’ve seen leaks from case makers, dummy units, and even supposed photos of the console itself. Now, an artist has taken the information from all of these leaks and combined them to put together what could be the most accurate 3D mockups of the Nintendo Switch 2 we’ve ever seen.

This week, Redditor jard_dog shared a selection of renders of a Switch 2 mockup based on the latest leaks and rumors. Everything we’ve seen or been told about the unannounced console is present in these renders, from the magnetic Joy-Con controllers with their mysterious C button to the minimalist kickstand that appeared in a previous Reddit leak.

You can see the mockup at the top of the page, but here are a few more renders:

Nintendo Switch 2 concept head-on. Image source: jard-dog/Reddit

Nintendo Switch 2 concept with the kickstand out. Image source: jard_dog/Reddit

Nintendo Switch 2 concept in white colorway. Image source: jard_dog/Reddit

The orange and blue accents are a nice touch, especially in light of a post from NextHandheld showing a black and orange Joy-Con last week. All in all, it looks like the Switch 2 that many of us have come to expect, and the one that would make the most sense for Nintendo to produce, given how popular the first Switch was and remains to this day.

Beyond the console itself, the artist also snuck in a render featuring a concept design for the UI of the new console from okomarok ZERO on X:

Nintendo Switch 2 UI concept. Image source: jard_dog/okamarokZero

The user interface concept is remarkably similar to the UI for the original Switch, but with a few differences. For instance, the game art expands when hovering over a title on the home screen and the icon art has been updated. Other than that, it looks like a Switch.

Thankfully, we shouldn’t have to wait long to find out how close this concept is to the real thing. Rumors suggest Nintendo could announce the Switch 2 as early as next month, and it might hit store shelves as soon as March 2025.