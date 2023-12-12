Netflix’s spicy period drama is coming back for a third season and, for all of those who were hoping to binge it straight through, the streaming service has some bad news for you. Bridgerton season three is getting The Witcher treatment.

Today, Netflix released a first look at the third season of Bridgerton. In addition to debuting four images from the new season, it also revealed that the third season — which will be told over eight episodes — would be split into two parts. Part 1 will premiere on May 16, 2024, and Part 2 will debut a month later on June 13, 2024.

You can watch the announcement video for season three of the series on YouTube below:

What is season three of Bridgerton about?

Season three of Bridgerton will follow Penelope who is “finally ready to give up her longtime crush on Colin. However, that doesn’t mean she’s done with love. Instead, Penelope has decided it’s time to take a husband — and preferably one who will give her the freedom to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from the prying eyes of her mother and sisters.”

Lacking in confidence, Penelope’s attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly. Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he’s disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly. Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise, who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope’s growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret.

You can check out the first-look images from season three below:

Season three of Bridgerton will premiere on Netflix with Part 1 on May 16, 2024. Part 2 will debut a month later on June 13, 2024.