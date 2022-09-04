Netflix releases: Everything coming and going the week of September 4

There’s an interesting variety of new releases coming to Netflix the week of September 4. The one I’m most excited about is Bee and PuppyCat, which debuted on YouTube way back in 2013. Nearly a decade later, it’s coming to Netflix.

Other highlights this week include Cobra Kai season 5, Chef’s Table: Pizza, and a suspenseful thriller starring Queen Latifah called End of the Road.

Scroll down to see the new releases on Netflix from September 4 to September 10.

Netflix Releases | Week of September 4

Monday, September 5

Call the Midwife: Series 11

Cocomelon: Season 6 — NETFLIX FAMILY Jump into a bright and colorful “CoComelon” world, where cute characters and kid-friendly tunes help little ones learn and grow!

Once Upon a Small Town 🇰🇷 — NETFLIX SERIES Against his wishes a veterinarian from the big city relocates to the countryside, where he meets a policewoman, a town insider with a friendly secret.

Vampire Academy

Tuesday, September 6

Bee and PuppyCat — NETFLIX FAMILY On a charming magical island, the impulsive Bee and her furry pal get up to all sorts of adventures while working for an intergalactic temp agency.

Get Smart With Money — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Financial advisers share their simple tips on spending less and saving more with people looking to take control of their funds and achieve their goals.

Rodrigo Marques: King of Uncouth 🇧🇷 — NETFLIX COMEDY Brazilian comic Rodrigo Marques discusses a particularly crazy trip to a famous archipelago, his life traumas and more in this stand-up special.

Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy — NETFLIX COMEDY Sheng Wang makes his Netflix comedy special debut in Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy, marking Ali Wong’s directorial debut and filmed at the Belasco Theatre in Los Angeles. Sheng finds magic in the mundane as he discusses the upside to owning a juicer you don’t use, the secret to his posture, his heist dream team and much more.

Untold: The Race of the Century — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY The Australia II yacht crew looks back on the motivation, dedication and innovation that led to their historic victory at the 1983 America’s Cup.



Wednesday, September 7

Chef’s Table: Pizza — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY The long-running culinary hit returns with a season that’s all about the pizza pie. From Portland to Phoenix, Italy to Japan, go inside the kitchens of chefs whose creativity elevates this ordinary dish to an art form via their unique flavors, inspiring backgrounds, and passion for creating the perfect slice.

Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer 🇮🇳 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY When a suspect is found in a journalist’s murder, the case is considered closed until a secret diary suggests 13 more victims — and possible cannibalism.



Thursday, September 8

Entrapped 🇮🇸– NETFLIX SERIES In this “Trapped” sequel, Andri and Hinrika dig into the murder of a cult member linked to a biker gang’s land dispute and a woman’s 2013 disappearance.

Diorama 🇸🇪– NETFLIX FILM As miscommunication and temptations abound, a couple’s once-passionate marriage slowly unravels, narrated through humorous dioramas.



Friday, September 9

Cobra Kai: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES As Terry leads Cobra Kai into a new regime, Daniel, Johnny and an old ally join forces in a battle that goes way beyond the mat.

End of the Road — NETFLIX FILM Recently widowed mom Brenda fights to protect her family during a harrowing road trip when a murder and a missing bag of cash plunge them into danger.

Merlí. Sapere Aude: Season 2 🇪🇸– NETFLIX SERIES After receiving life-altering news, Pol struggles to find a new normal. Meanwhile, his classmates navigate their own personal and academic obstacles.

No Limit 🇫🇷– NETFLIX FILM An extraordinarily talented diver finds deep, destructive love with her record-holding free-diving instructor in this visually arresting romantic drama.

Narco-Saints 🇰🇷– NETFLIX SERIES An ordinary entrepreneur joins a secret government mission to capture a Korean drug lord operating in South America. Based on true events.



Keep scrolling to see all of the movies and shows leaving Netflix this week.

Netflix Departures | Week of September 4

Friday, September 9

Nightcrawler

Saturday, September 10

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Those are all of the Netflix releases and departures for the week of September 4. We will be back next week with more movies, shows, and specials coming to the streaming service. In the meantime, check out everything else coming and going on Netflix.