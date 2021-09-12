Netflix releases: Everything coming and going the week of September 12th

One of Netflix’s busiest months of the year continues this week with nearly 20 new original shows and movies. Netflix’s new releases for the week of September 12th include new seasons of Nailed It!, Sex Education, and The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals. Netflix is also getting all nine seasons of Saved by the Bell, but there are some sad departures, like Scott Pilgrim vs. The World.

Scroll down to check out all the Netflix releases coming and going the week of September 12th.

Netflix Releases | Week of September 12th

Monday, September 13th

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY This ambitious series covers the trailblazing Inspiration4 mission in near real-time, bringing viewers behind the scenes with the four crew members who will make history as the first all-civilian mission into orbit. Episodes 3 & 4 premiere Sept. 13.



Tuesday, September 14th

A StoryBots Space Adventure — NETFLIX FAMILY Join the StoryBots and the crew of the historic SpaceX Inspiration4 mission as they search for answers to kids’ questions about space.

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇬🇧 Jovial comic Jack Whitehall and his stuffy father, Michael, take unusual and amusing trips to foreign lands in an attempt to strengthen their bond.

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES Travelers Megan Batoon, Jo Franco and Luis D. Ortiz discover more enchanting vacation properties for every budget and dish out tips for perfect stays.

You vs. Wild: Out Cold — NETFLIX FAMILY After a plane crash leaves Bear with amnesia, he must make choices to save the missing pilot and survive in this high-stakes interactive adventure.



Wednesday, September 15th

Nailed It!: Season 6 — NETFLIX SERIES Home bakers with a terrible track record take a crack at re-creating edible masterpieces for a cash prize. It’s part reality contest, part hot mess.

Nightbooks — NETFLIX FILM Scary story fan Alex must tell a spine-tingling tale every night — or stay trapped with his new friend in a wicked witch’s magical apartment forever.

Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-9

Schumacher — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇩🇪 The life of Michael Schumacher, who rose to a Formula One icon thanks to a daring and defiant spirit, is explored in this insightful documentary.

Too Hot To Handle Latino — NETFLIX SERIES 🇲🇽 (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY) A group of singles from across Latin America are challenged to give up sex. But on this reality show, abstinence comes with a silver lining: US$100,000.



Thursday, September 16th

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe — NETFLIX FAMILY Mighty teen Adam and his heroic squad of misfits discover the legendary power of Grayskull — and their destiny to defend Eternia from sinister Skeletor.

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

My Heroes Were Cowboys — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Robin Wiltshire, an immigrant inspired by the iconography of the Hollywood western, finds meaning and redemption through the art of horse training.



Friday, September 17th

Ankahi Kahaniya — NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇳 As big city life buzzes around them, lonely souls discover surprising sources of connection and companionship in three tales of love, loss and longing.

Chicago Party Aunt — NETFLIX SERIES Chicago partier Diane is a beef-sandwich-chomping Bears fan with a talent for avoiding adulthood. But she has a soft spot for her nerdy nephew.

The Father Who Moves Mountains — NETFLIX FILM 🇷🇴 When his son goes missing during a snowy hike in the mountains, a retired intelligence officer will stop at nothing — and risk everything — to find him.

Sex Education: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇬🇧 It’s a new year, Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way. Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence.

Squid Game — NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷 Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children’s games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits — with deadly high stakes.

The Stronghold — NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷 Tired of the small-time grind, three Marseille cops get a chance to bust a major drug network. But lines blur when a key informant makes a big ask.



Netflix Departures | Week of September 12th

Sunday, September 12th

I’m Sorry: Seasons 1-2

Tuesday, September 14th

Pawn Stars: Season 2

Wednesday, September 15th

Angry Birds: Seasons 1-2

As Above, So Below

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Thursday, September 16th

Penny Dreadful: Seasons 1-3

Saturday, September 18th

Beauty & the Beast: Seasons 1-4

Those are all of the Netflix releases for the week of September 12th. We will be back next week with more new movies, TV shows, and specials. In the meantime, check out everything else coming and going on Netflix in September, or just the original shows and movies if you prefer.