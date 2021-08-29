Netflix releases: Everything coming and going the week of August 29th

Believe it or not, August is already over, and a whole new month of Netflix releases is upon us. In fact, this might be one of the best weeks for originals of 2021. During the week of August 29th, new releases on Netflix include Money Heist Part 5, Marie Kondo’s new series Sparking Joy, Q-Force, Afterlife of the Party, and more. It’s too hot to go outside anyway.

Scroll down to check out all the Netflix releases coming and going the week of August 29th.

Netflix Releases | Week of August 29th

Streaming August 31st

Sparking Joy — NETFLIX SERIES Global organization icon and author Marie Kondo is back to help people transform their homes while transforming their lives in surprising and emotional ways in the new Netflix series, Sparking Joy. Marie takes her life changing method a step further to help three deserving businesses organize their workplace along with an emotional tidy up of one employee’s life whether it’s in the home, work, personal life and/or relationships. Viewers will also step into Marie’s home to meet her family and get a glimpse into how she tidies up her daily life!

UNTOLD: Crime and Penalties – — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Directed by Chapman Way and Maclain Way, UNTOLD reveals the story of a misfit band of hockey players known as the Trashers, who were taking orders from the teenage son of an alleged mob boss.

Streaming September 1st

A Cinderella Story

Agatha Christie’s Crooked House

Barbie Big City Big Dreams

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)

The Blue Lagoon (1980)

Chappie

Clear and Present Danger

Cliffhanger

Cold Mountain

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles

Dear John

Do the Right Thing

Freedom Writers

Green Lantern

House Party

House Party 2

House Party 3

How to Be a Cowboy — NETFLIX SERIES Dale Brisby uses social media savvy and rodeo skills to keep cowboy traditions alive — and now he’s teaching the world how to cowboy right, ol’ son.

The Interview

Kid-E-Cats: Season 2

Labyrinth

Letters to Juliet

Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003)

Mars Attacks!

Marshall

Mystery Men

The Nutty Professor

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY This unflinching series documents the 9/11 terrorist attacks, from al-Qaida’s roots in the 1980s to America’s forceful response, both at home and abroad.

Once Upon a Time in America

Open Season 2

Rhyme & Reason

School of Rock

Tears of the Sun

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

Streaming September 2nd

Afterlife of the Party — NETFLIX FILM Cassie lives to party… until she dies in a freak accident. Now this social butterfly needs to right her wrongs on Earth if she wants to earn her wings.

Final Account

Q-Force — NETFLIX SERIES Agent Steve Maryweather was once the Golden Boy of the American Intelligence Agency, until he came out as gay. Unable to fire him, they sent him off into obscurity. Instead, he assembled LGBTQ+ squad of misfits – together they’re Q-Force.



Streaming September 3rd

Dive Club — NETFLIX FAMILY 🇦🇺 On the shores of Cape Mercy, a skillful group of teen divers investigate a series of secrets and signs after one of their own mysteriously goes missing.

Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸 The gang has been in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours and the Professor is at risk. To make matters worse, a new adversary is coming: the army.

Sharkdog — NETFLIX FAMILY Half shark, half dog with a big heart and a belly full of fish sticks! Together, Sharkdog and his human pal Max can take on any silly or messy adventure.

Worth — NETFLIX FILM An attorney learns a lesson in empathy when he is faced with the near-impossible task of determining how to compensate families who suffered incalculable losses as a result of the September 11th attacks in 2001. Based on true events.



Netflix Departures | Week of August 29th

Leaving August 29th

Strange but True

Leaving August 30th

Casino Royale

The Eichmann Show

Full Out

Quantum of Solace

Stranger than Fiction

Leaving September 3rd

Kicking and Screaming

Those are all of the Netflix releases for the week of August 29th. We’ll be back next week with more new movies, TV shows, and specials. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going on Netflix in September.