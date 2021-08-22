Netflix releases: Everything coming and going the week of August 22nd

We’re still a few months out from the arrival of The Witcher season 2, but we have good news. Netflix is releasing a prequel anime titled The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf on Monday. It’s easily the highlight of the Netflix releases for the week of August 22nd. Additionally, Netflix is adding a Bob Ross documentary, a thriller series starring Adrien Grenier, and He’s All That.

Scroll down to check out all the Netflix releases coming and going the week of August 22nd.

Netflix Releases | Week of August 22nd

Monday, August 23rd

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf — NETFLIX ANIME The world of “The Witcher” expands in this 2D anime film that explores a powerful new threat facing the Continent.



Tuesday, August 24th

Oggy Oggy — NETFLIX FAMILY In this colorful series made for preschoolers, Oggy is an adorable baby kitten who has silly adventures near and far with all of his friends.

UNTOLD: Caitlyn Jenner — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Directed by Crystal Moselle (Betty, The Wolfpack) and told with an extraordinary collection of never-before-seen archival footage, including reels of newly discovered Olympic footage and home videos from the Jenner family, Caitlyn Jenner traces her life with new insight from winning gold to making the decision to transition to her relationship with her children.



Wednesday, August 25th

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY The never-before-seen story behind the prolific landscape artist and host of “The Joy of Painting,” Bob Ross.

Clickbait — NETFLIX SERIES In this thriller series, eight different points of view provide tantalizing clues to the perpetrator of a gruesome crime fueled by social media.

John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Claiming to perform miracles, medium João Teixeira de Faria rises to international fame before horrifying abuse is revealed by survivors and prosecutors.

Motel Makeover — NETFLIX SERIES Two budding hospitality entrepreneurs look to expand their empire by renovating an old motel in Ontario — just as the COVID-19 pandemic hits.

The November Man

The Old Ways

Open Your Eyes — NETFLIX SERIES In the aftermath of tragedy, a teen finds herself at a memory disorder center, where she bonds with other patients who have experienced similar traumas.

Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes — NETFLIX SERIES She’s back from the dead and has a newfound thirst for blood. Meanwhile, her family’s funeral parlor desperately needs more business. Hmm, what if…

Rainbow High: Part 2

Really Love

The River Runner

Tayo the Little Bus: Season 4

The Water Man

Thursday, August 26th

EDENS ZERO — NETFLIX ANIME Aboard the Edens Zero, a lonely boy with the ability to control gravity embarks on an adventure to meet the fabled space goddess known as Mother.

Family Reunion: Part 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY The McKellans are continuing their extended reunion with more laughs, joy, and Black family magic.



Friday, August 27th

He’s All That — NETFLIX FILM He’s All That reimagines the original plot of the 1999 teen classic She’s All That. The contemporary story follows an influencer (Addison Rae) who accepts a challenge to turn the school’s biggest loser (Tanner Buchanan) into prom king.

I Heart Arlo — NETFLIX FAMILY Optimistic Arlo and his eclectic group of pals learn how to live together in a community, where everyone has their own idea of what’s fun.

Titletown High — NETFLIX SERIES A sports reality series chronicling the lives, both on and off the field, of members of the Valdosta High School football team.



Saturday, August 28th

Bread Barbershop: Season 2

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha — NETFLIX SERIES At a crossroads, a woman moves to a seaside village where she meets a handyman intent on helping his neighbors.



Netflix Departures | Week of August 22nd

Sunday, August 22nd

1BR

Thursday, August 26th

The Angry Birds Movie 2

Friday, August 27th

A Princess for Christmas

Those are all of the Netflix releases for the week of August 22nd.