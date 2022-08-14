Netflix releases: Everything coming and going the week of August 14

If you’re a fan of animation, Netflix has you covered for the week of August 14. On Monday, the Netflix children’s series Deepa & Anoop makes its debut. On Thursday, Tekken: Bloodline and the third season of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe start streaming. Finally, on Friday, The Cuphead Show! returns for part two.

Scroll down to see everything coming and going on Netflix from August 14 to August 20.

Netflix Releases | Week of August 14

Monday, August 15th

Ancient Aliens: Season 4

Deepa & Anoop — NETFLIX FAMILY Joined by her color-changing pet elephant, a joyful little girl creates music, merriment and mischief at her Indian family’s Mango Manor hotel.

Learn to Swim

Tuesday, August 16th

UNTOLD: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist (2 Parts) Born into a Hawaiian paradise, All-American football standout Manti Te’o leads a simple life summed up in just three words: faith, family, football. College football’s golden boy could do no wrong, but when tragedy strikes, the increased scrutiny of his online relationship causes a media maelstrom that threatens his future and legacy. Featuring in-depth interviews with Manti Te’o and the person behind the online identity, Ronaiah ‘Naya’ Tuiasosopo. Directed by Ryan Duffy and Tony Vainuku.





Wednesday, August 17th

High Heat 🇲🇽 – NETFLIX SERIES When clues to his brother’s murder lead Poncho to a fire brigade, he joins it to investigate further and finds romance, family… and a serial killer.

🇲🇽 Junior Baking Show: Season 6 🇬🇧 — NETFLIX SERIES Britain’s most talented young bakers wow judges with cakes, biscuits, breads and more in this kid-focused spinoff of “The Great British Baking Show.”

🇬🇧 Look Both Ways — NETFLIX FILM On the night of her college graduation, Natalie’s life splits into parallel realities after she takes a pregnancy test. What will life and love bring?

Royalteen 🇳🇴 — NETFLIX FILM A teenager struggles to keep her scandal-ridden past and a big secret from getting out when she strikes up an unlikely romance with the crown prince.

🇳🇴 Unsuspicious 🇧🇷 — NETFLIX SERIES Conned by the same playboy, three women and their families go to his mansion to get answers — and must stay for an investigation when he’s found dead.

🇧🇷

Thursday, August 18th

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY With Skeletor intent on controlling the universe, He-Man and his heroic squad must fulfill their destinies. The epic battle for ultimate power is on!

Inside the Mind of a Cat — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Cat experts dive into the mind of the feline to reveal the true capabilities of the pouncing pet in this captivating and cuddly documentary.

Tekken: Bloodline — NETFLIX ANIME After losing his home to a powerful enemy, a hot-tempered fighter trains under his zealous grandfather while awaiting his chance for revenge.



Friday, August 19th

The Cuphead Show!: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY Follow the misadventures of the impulsive Cuphead and his easily swayed brother Mugman in this animated series based on the hit video game.

Echoes — NETFLIX SERIES Identical twins Leni and Gina have secretly swapped lives since they were children. But their world is thrown into disarray when one sister goes missing.

The Girl in the Mirror (Alma) 🇪🇸 — NETFLIX SERIES After losing her memory in a bizarre accident that kills most of her classmates, Alma tries to unravel what happened that day — and regain her identity.

🇪🇸 Glow Up: Season 4 🇬🇧 — NETFLIX SERIES Ten new contestants test the limits of their creativity as they tackle a variety of challenges in hopes of becoming the next big name in makeup.

🇬🇧 Kleo 🇩🇪 — NETFLIX SERIES After the fall of the Berlin Wall, a former East German spy resolves to find out who betrayed her and why — and use her lethal skills to exact revenge.

🇩🇪 The Next 365 Days — NETFLIX FILM

Saturday, August 20th

Fullmetal Alchemist The Revenge of Scar 🇯🇵 — NETFLIX FILM In this sequel to the first feature film, the Elric brothers meet their toughest opponent yet — a lone serial killer with a large scar on his forehead.

🇯🇵

Netflix Departures | Week of August 14

Monday, August 15th

Endless Love

Selfless

Saturday, August 20th

The Conjuring

Those are all of the Netflix releases and departures for the week of August 14. We will be back next week with more new movies, TV shows, and specials coming to the streaming service. In the meantime, check out everything else coming and going on Netflix.