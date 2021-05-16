The quality of Netflix’s big-budget action blockbusters has varied majorly over the years, from the disaster that was Bright to the smashing success of Extraction. This week, fresh off the rollout of his true vision for Justice League on HBO Max, Zack Snyder will attempt to join the list of well-received Netflix original films with Army of the Dead. With the remake of Dawn of the Dead being his feature film debut, a new zombie flick seems like a perfect fit.

In addition to Zack Snyder’s zombie heist adventure, Netflix is also debuting the second season of Who Killed Sara? — a Spanish thriller that found an international audience when the first season hit Netflix in March.

Today's Top Deal AirPods Pro are finally back in stock at Amazon... at the lowest price of 2021! List Price:$249.00 Price:$197.00 You Save:$52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Arrivals

Sunday, May 16th

Sleight

Tuesday, May 18th

Sardar Ka Grandson — NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇳 A devoted grandson’s mission to reunite his ailing grandmother with her ancestral home turns into a complicated, comic cross-border affair.



Wednesday, May 19th

The Last Days

Sabotage

Small Town Crime

Who Killed Sara?: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇲🇽 To exact his revenge, Álex will have to bring to light his sister’s darker side – and come to terms with the fact that he never knew the real Sara.



Thursday, May 20th

Hating Peter Tatchell

Special: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Now semi-estranged from his mother, Ryan continues exploring the world on his own, with all the complex ups and downs life and love have to offer.

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

Friday, May 21st

Army of the Dead — NETFLIX FILM After a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries takes the ultimate gamble by venturing into the quarantine zone for the greatest heist ever.

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY The teen campers on Isla Nublar return for another season of working together to escape from the island of free-roaming dinosaurs.

The Neighbor: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇪🇸 Just when Javi thinks he’s conquered being Earth’s superhero, challenges arise from an unlikely competitor … and some extraterrestrial visitors.



Saturday, May 22nd

Sam Smith: Love Goes – Live At Abbey Road Studios

Departures

Tuesday, May 18th

Trumbo

We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going on Netflix this May, as well as the calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s original movies and shows.

Today's Top Deal Apple's hot new AirTags are finally back in stock on Amazon - hurry before they sell out again! Price:$29.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission