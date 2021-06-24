Netflix is releasing 69 new original movies and shows in July – here’s the full list

After starting out slow in 2021 — and by that, we do mean dreadfully, awfully, painfully slow — but things really started to pick up a few months ago. Take one look at all the incredible Netflix original movies and series from June 2021 and you’ll see so much more top-tier content than we were seeing in prior months. Sweet Tooth alone could have carried Netflix in June, that’s how good it was. But there has been plenty more that fans have loved including Kevin Hart’s new movie Fatherhood, Lupin part 2, a new season of Elite, Workin’ Moms season 5, a new season of Black Summer, and more.
Ready for some more good news? It appears as though Netflix is going to pick up right where it left off in July because there are plenty of hotly anticipated new Netflix originals set to debut next month.
A whopping 69 (nice) different Netflix originals are set to debut over the course of the month in July, including new movies, full seasons of original shows, and new documentaries. Just a few highlights include the high-octane thriller Gunpowder Milkshake starring Karen Gillan and Lena Headey, the fourth and final season of Atypical, Virgin River season 3, RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness, and three new movies that comprise the Fear Street series, based on works of R.L. Stine.
Do you want to see what else is in store for Netflix subscribers next month? You’ll find the full slate of releases down below along with release dates and links where available. You can also check out the full Netflix July 2021 releases list in our earlier coverage.
Streaming July 1st
- Audible — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Dynasty Warriors — NETFLIX FILM
- Generation 56k — NETFLIX SERIES
- Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway — NETFLIX ANIME FILM
- Young Royals — NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming July 2nd
- The 8th Night — NETFLIX FILM
- Big Timber — NETFLIX SERIES
- Fear Street Part 1: 1994 — NETFLIX FILM
- Haseen Dillruba — NETFLIX FILM
- Mortel: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming July 4th
- We The People — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming July 5th
- You Are My Spring — NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming July 6th
- I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 2 — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Streaming July 7th
- Cat People — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Dogs: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- The Mire: ’97 — NETFLIX SERIES
- The War Next-door — NETFLIX SERIES
- Major Grom: Plague Doctor — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming July 8th
- Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness — NETFLIX ANIME
Streaming July 9th
- Atypical: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Biohackers: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Cook of Castamar — NETFLIX SERIES
- Fear Street Part 2: 1978 — NETFLIX FILM
- How I Became a Superhero — NETFLIX FILM
- Last Summer — NETFLIX FILM
- Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
- Virgin River: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming July 13th
- Ridley Jones — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming July 14th
- A Classic Horror Story — NETFLIX FILM
- The Guide to the Perfect Family — NETFLIX FILM
- Gunpowder Milkshake — NETFLIX FILM
- Heist — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- My Unorthodox Life — NETFLIX SERIES
- Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendía? — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming July 15th
- A Perfect Fit — NETFLIX FILM
- BEASTARS: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
- Emicida: AmarElo – Live in São Paulo — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- My Amanda — NETFLIX FILM
- Never Have I Ever: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming July 16th
- Deep — NETFLIX FILM
- Explained: Season 3 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY)
- Fear Street Part 3: 1666 — NETFLIX FILM
- Johnny Test — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming July 21st
- Chernobyl 1986 — NETFLIX FILM 🇷🇺
- The Movies That Made Us: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Sexy Beasts — NETFLIX SERIES
- Too Hot to Handle: Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES
- Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming July 22nd
- Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop — NETFLIX ANIME
Streaming July 23rd
- A Second Chance: Rivals! — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Bankrolled — NETFLIX FILM
- Blood Red Sky — NETFLIX FILM
- Kingdom: Ashin of the North — NETFLIX FILM
- The Last Letter From Your Lover — NETFLIX FILM
- Masters of the Universe: Revelation — NETFLIX SERIES
- Sky Rojo: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming July 27th
- Mighty Express: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming July 28th
- Bartkowiak — NETFLIX FILM 🇵🇱
- The Snitch Cartel: Origins — NETFLIX SERIES
- Tattoo Redo — NETFLIX SERIES
- Too Hot to Handle: Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES (NEW EPISODES)
Streaming July 29th
- Resort to Love — NETFLIX FILM
- Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom — NETFLIX ANIME
Streaming July 30th
- Centaurworld — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Glow Up: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Last Mercenary — NETFLIX FILM
- Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Outer Banks: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES