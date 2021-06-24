Netflix is releasing 69 new original movies and shows in July – here’s the full list

After starting out slow in 2021 — and by that, we do mean dreadfully, awfully, painfully slow — but things really started to pick up a few months ago. Take one look at all the incredible Netflix original movies and series from June 2021 and you’ll see so much more top-tier content than we were seeing in prior months. Sweet Tooth alone could have carried Netflix in June, that’s how good it was. But there has been plenty more that fans have loved including Kevin Hart’s new movie Fatherhood, Lupin part 2, a new season of Elite, Workin’ Moms season 5, a new season of Black Summer, and more.

Ready for some more good news? It appears as though Netflix is going to pick up right where it left off in July because there are plenty of hotly anticipated new Netflix originals set to debut next month.

A whopping 69 (nice) different Netflix originals are set to debut over the course of the month in July, including new movies, full seasons of original shows, and new documentaries. Just a few highlights include the high-octane thriller Gunpowder Milkshake starring Karen Gillan and Lena Headey, the fourth and final season of Atypical, Virgin River season 3, RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness, and three new movies that comprise the Fear Street series, based on works of R.L. Stine.

Do you want to see what else is in store for Netflix subscribers next month? You’ll find the full slate of releases down below along with release dates and links where available. You can also check out the full Netflix July 2021 releases list in our earlier coverage.

Streaming July 1st

Streaming July 2nd

Streaming July 4th

We The People — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming July 5th

You Are My Spring — NETFLIX SERIES

Streaming July 6th

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 2 — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Streaming July 7th

Streaming July 8th

Streaming July 9th

Streaming July 13th

Ridley Jones — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming July 14th

Streaming July 15th

Streaming July 16th

Streaming July 21st

Streaming July 22nd

Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop — NETFLIX ANIME

Streaming July 23rd

Streaming July 27th

Mighty Express: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming July 28th

Bartkowiak — NETFLIX FILM 🇵🇱

The Snitch Cartel: Origins — NETFLIX SERIES

Tattoo Redo — NETFLIX SERIES

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES (NEW EPISODES)

Streaming July 29th

Resort to Love — NETFLIX FILM

Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom — NETFLIX ANIME

Streaming July 30th

