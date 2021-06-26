Netflix has 95 new movies coming in July 2021 – here’s the full list

If you’re a Netflix subscriber who was starting to feel like you’re not getting your money’s worth anymore, the past couple of months have undoubtedly helped get things back on track. Yes, the first few months of 2021 were rough, but May and June were both huge months for new Netflix releases. Now, we have more great news: July is shaping up to continue the trend.

Netflix has another big month planned for subscribers, and we recently showed you all the new original Netflix movies and shows coming in July. Netflix’s original content is obviously still the main attraction for subscribers, but movies in general are huge on Netflix as well. Do you want to know what’s in store for movie lovers next month? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Today's Top Deal Open your garage with your phone or Alexa — and get a $40 credit with Amazon's Key promo! Price:$29.98 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Netflix is hitting the ground running in July with a whopping 43 different movies that will be added to the streamer’s catalog on July 1st alone. That’s crazy! Then, another 52 movies are coming over the course of the month. Those numbers include content from third-party studios as well as Netflix’s own original movies. Where originals are concerned, there are a few hotly anticipated releases you’ll want to set reminders for. The Fear Street trilogy based on R. L. Stine’s works looks like it should be a blast, and then there’s Gunpowder Milkshake starring Karen Gillan and Lena Headey.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg, so scroll down to check out all the new movies coming to Netflix. You can also take a look at our earlier coverage to see the full slate of Netflix’s July 2021 releases, including series and specials.

Streaming July 1st

Air Force One

Audible — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

The Best of Enemies

Boogie Nights

Born to Play

Charlie’s Angels

Congo

Dennis the Menace

Dynasty Warriors — NETFLIX FILM

The Game

Hampstead

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

Life as We Know It

Love Actually

Mary Magdalene

Memoirs of a Geisha

Midnight Run

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway — NETFLIX ANIME FILM

Mortal Kombat (1995)

No Strings Attached

Not Another Teen Movie

Ophelia

She’s Out of My League

Spanglish

Star Trek

The Strangers

Stuart Little

Sword of Trust

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Underworld

Underworld: Awakening

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

What Dreams May Come

Why Do Fools Fall in Love

ZATHURA: A SPACE ADVENTURE

Streaming July 2nd

Streaming July 7th

Brick Mansions

Cat People — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Major Grom: Plague Doctor — NETFLIX FILM

This Little Love of Mine

Streaming July 8th

Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Home Again

Midnight Sun

Streaming July 9th

Streaming July 10th

American Ultra

Streaming July 14th

Streaming July 15th

A Perfect Fit — NETFLIX FILM

Emicida: AmarElo – Live in São Paulo — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

My Amanda — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming July 16th

The Beguiled

Deep — NETFLIX FILM

Fear Street Part 3: 1666 — NETFLIX FILM

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2

Streaming July 17th

Cosmic Sin

Streaming July 20th

milkwater

Streaming July 21st

Chernobyl 1986 — NETFLIX FILM 🇷🇺

Streaming July 22nd

Still Working 9 to 5

Streaming July 23rd

Streaming July 24th

Django Unchained

Streaming July 27th

The Operative

Streaming July 28th

Bartkowiak — NETFLIX FILM 🇵🇱

Fantastic Fungi

Streaming July 29th

Resort to Love — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming July 30th

The Last Mercenary — NETFLIX FILM

Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming July 31st

The Vault

Today's Top Deal

This robot vacuum is way too good to be on sale for just $89.99! List Price: $179.99 Price: $89.99 You Save: $90.00 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission