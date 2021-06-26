Netflix has 95 new movies coming in July 2021 – here’s the full list

If you’re a Netflix subscriber who was starting to feel like you’re not getting your money’s worth anymore, the past couple of months have undoubtedly helped get things back on track. Yes, the first few months of 2021 were rough, but May and June were both huge months for new Netflix releases. Now, we have more great news: July is shaping up to continue the trend.
Netflix has another big month planned for subscribers, and we recently showed you all the new original Netflix movies and shows coming in July. Netflix’s original content is obviously still the main attraction for subscribers, but movies in general are huge on Netflix as well. Do you want to know what’s in store for movie lovers next month? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.
Netflix is hitting the ground running in July with a whopping 43 different movies that will be added to the streamer’s catalog on July 1st alone. That’s crazy! Then, another 52 movies are coming over the course of the month. Those numbers include content from third-party studios as well as Netflix’s own original movies. Where originals are concerned, there are a few hotly anticipated releases you’ll want to set reminders for. The Fear Street trilogy based on R. L. Stine’s works looks like it should be a blast, and then there’s Gunpowder Milkshake starring Karen Gillan and Lena Headey.
That’s just the tip of the iceberg, so scroll down to check out all the new movies coming to Netflix. You can also take a look at our earlier coverage to see the full slate of Netflix’s July 2021 releases, including series and specials.
Streaming July 1st
- Air Force One
- Audible — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Austin Powers in Goldmember
- Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
- Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
- The Best of Enemies
- Boogie Nights
- Born to Play
- Charlie’s Angels
- Congo
- Dennis the Menace
- Dynasty Warriors — NETFLIX FILM
- The Game
- Hampstead
- The Karate Kid
- The Karate Kid Part II
- The Karate Kid Part III
- Kung Fu Panda
- Kung Fu Panda 2
- Life as We Know It
- Love Actually
- Mary Magdalene
- Memoirs of a Geisha
- Midnight Run
- Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway — NETFLIX ANIME FILM
- Mortal Kombat (1995)
- No Strings Attached
- Not Another Teen Movie
- Ophelia
- She’s Out of My League
- Spanglish
- Star Trek
- The Strangers
- Stuart Little
- Sword of Trust
- Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
- Terminator 2: Judgment Day
- Underworld
- Underworld: Awakening
- Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
- What Dreams May Come
- Why Do Fools Fall in Love
- ZATHURA: A SPACE ADVENTURE
Streaming July 2nd
- The 8th Night — NETFLIX FILM
- Fear Street Part 1: 1994 — NETFLIX FILM
- Haseen Dillruba — NETFLIX FILM
- Snowpiercer
Streaming July 7th
- Brick Mansions
- Cat People — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Major Grom: Plague Doctor — NETFLIX FILM
- This Little Love of Mine
Streaming July 8th
- Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Home Again
- Midnight Sun
Streaming July 9th
- Atypical: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Biohackers: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Cook of Castamar — NETFLIX SERIES
- Fear Street Part 2: 1978 — NETFLIX FILM
- How I Became a Superhero — NETFLIX FILM
- Last Summer — NETFLIX FILM
- Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
- Virgin River: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming July 10th
- American Ultra
Streaming July 14th
- A Classic Horror Story — NETFLIX FILM
- The Guide to the Perfect Family — NETFLIX FILM
- Gunpowder Milkshake — NETFLIX FILM
- Heist — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendía? — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming July 15th
- A Perfect Fit — NETFLIX FILM
- Emicida: AmarElo – Live in São Paulo — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- My Amanda — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming July 16th
- The Beguiled
- Deep — NETFLIX FILM
- Fear Street Part 3: 1666 — NETFLIX FILM
- Twilight
- The Twilight Saga: New Moon
- The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2
Streaming July 17th
- Cosmic Sin
Streaming July 20th
- milkwater
Streaming July 21st
- Chernobyl 1986 — NETFLIX FILM 🇷🇺
Streaming July 22nd
- Still Working 9 to 5
Streaming July 23rd
- Bankrolled — NETFLIX FILM
- Blood Red Sky — NETFLIX FILM
- Kingdom: Ashin of the North — NETFLIX FILM
- The Last Letter From Your Lover — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming July 24th
- Django Unchained
Streaming July 27th
- The Operative
Streaming July 28th
- Bartkowiak — NETFLIX FILM 🇵🇱
- Fantastic Fungi
Streaming July 29th
- Resort to Love — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming July 30th
- The Last Mercenary — NETFLIX FILM
- Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming July 31st
- The Vault