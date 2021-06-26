Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
  1. AirPods Max Amazon
    11:49 Deals

    AirPods Max just hit a new all-time low at Amazon (cheaper than Prime Day!)
  2. Amazon Home Upgrades
    08:41 Deals

    5 home upgrades under $25 that have Amazon shoppers flipping out
  3. Best PlayStation 5 Accessories
    15:17 Deals

    Have a video game console? This $48 device on Amazon makes it feel so much faster
  4. How to Clean Car Interior
    12:40 Deals

    The secret car detailing tool pros don’t want you to know about is only $7 at Amazon…
  5. DIY Home Security System
    16:24 Deals

    This alarm detects motion anywhere in your home using Wi-Fi waves, and it blew my mind
Entertainment

Netflix has 95 new movies coming in July 2021 – here’s the full list

Zach Epstein
June 26th, 2021 at 9:01 AM
By
Netflix Movies July 2021

If you’re a Netflix subscriber who was starting to feel like you’re not getting your money’s worth anymore, the past couple of months have undoubtedly helped get things back on track. Yes, the first few months of 2021 were rough, but May and June were both huge months for new Netflix releases. Now, we have more great news: July is shaping up to continue the trend.

Netflix has another big month planned for subscribers, and we recently showed you all the new original Netflix movies and shows coming in July. Netflix’s original content is obviously still the main attraction for subscribers, but movies in general are huge on Netflix as well. Do you want to know what’s in store for movie lovers next month? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Today's Top Deal Open your garage with your phone or Alexa — and get a $40 credit with Amazon's Key promo! Price:$29.98 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Netflix is hitting the ground running in July with a whopping 43 different movies that will be added to the streamer’s catalog on July 1st alone. That’s crazy! Then, another 52 movies are coming over the course of the month. Those numbers include content from third-party studios as well as Netflix’s own original movies. Where originals are concerned, there are a few hotly anticipated releases you’ll want to set reminders for. The Fear Street trilogy based on R. L. Stine’s works looks like it should be a blast, and then there’s Gunpowder Milkshake starring Karen Gillan and Lena Headey.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg, so scroll down to check out all the new movies coming to Netflix. You can also take a look at our earlier coverage to see the full slate of Netflix’s July 2021 releases, including series and specials.

Streaming July 1st

  • Air Force One
  • Audible NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Austin Powers in Goldmember
  • Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
  • Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
  • The Best of Enemies
  • Boogie Nights
  • Born to Play
  • Charlie’s Angels
  • Congo
  • Dennis the Menace
  • Dynasty Warriors NETFLIX FILM
  • The Game
  • Hampstead
  • The Karate Kid
  • The Karate Kid Part II
  • The Karate Kid Part III
  • Kung Fu Panda
  • Kung Fu Panda 2
  • Life as We Know It
  • Love Actually
  • Mary Magdalene
  • Memoirs of a Geisha
  • Midnight Run
  • Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway NETFLIX ANIME FILM
  • Mortal Kombat (1995)
  • No Strings Attached
  • Not Another Teen Movie
  • Ophelia
  • She’s Out of My League
  • Spanglish
  • Star Trek
  • The Strangers
  • Stuart Little
  • Sword of Trust
  • Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
  • Terminator 2: Judgment Day
  • Underworld
  • Underworld: Awakening
  • Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
  • What Dreams May Come
  • Why Do Fools Fall in Love
  • ZATHURA: A SPACE ADVENTURE

Streaming July 2nd

Streaming July 7th

Streaming July 8th

Streaming July 9th

Streaming July 10th

  • American Ultra

Streaming July 14th

Streaming July 15th

  • A Perfect FitNETFLIX FILM
  • Emicida: AmarElo – Live in São Paulo NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • My Amanda NETFLIX FILM

Streaming July 16th

  • The Beguiled
  • Deep NETFLIX FILM
  • Fear Street Part 3: 1666 NETFLIX FILM
  • Twilight
  • The Twilight Saga: New Moon
  • The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
  • The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1
  • The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2

Streaming July 17th

  • Cosmic Sin

Streaming July 20th

  • milkwater

Streaming July 21st

  • Chernobyl 1986 NETFLIX FILM 🇷🇺

Streaming July 22nd

  • Still Working 9 to 5 

Streaming July 23rd

Streaming July 24th

  • Django Unchained

Streaming July 27th

  • The Operative

Streaming July 28th

  • Bartkowiak NETFLIX FILM 🇵🇱
  • Fantastic Fungi 

Streaming July 29th

Streaming July 30th

Streaming July 31st

  • The Vault
Today's Top Deal This robot vacuum is way too good to be on sale for just $89.99! List Price:$179.99 Price:$89.99 You Save:$90.00 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Tags:
Zach Epstein

Zach Epstein has worked in and around ICT for more than 15 years, first in marketing and business development with two private telcos, then as a writer and editor covering business news, consumer electronics and telecommunications. Zach’s work has been quoted by countless top news publications in the US and around the world. He was also recently named one of the world's top-10 “power mobile influencers” by Forbes, as well as one of Inc. Magazine's top-30 Internet of Things experts.

Popular News

Latest News

Powered by WordPress VIP Privacy Policy California Privacy Rights AdChoices EU Privacy Preferences Terms Of Use Do Not Sell My Personal Information