Netflix just released a new reality show that actually might not be awful

Notwithstanding some of the recent bad press around Netflix these days — including a dropoff in subscribers that’s led to corresponding waves of layoffs at the streamer — the company is still investing in and adding new titles all the time to its bulging library of content. One of the newest additions is Pirate Gold of Adak Island, an 8-episode reality documentary series that’s now streaming on the platform.

It is also arguably a cut above other titles from the same genre on Netflix.

Pirate Gold of Adak Island streaming on Netflix

The gist: Tiny US-owned Adak Island was once home to a military base in WWII. In the 1880s, it’s also where a Russian seal poacher buried a stash of gold. Some of his gold has since been found and dug up in the intervening 140 years. This Netflix series, meanwhile, follows a team of treasure hunters who set out to find the rest. It’s a find that, no surprise, could be worth millions of dollars.

The town’s mayor is hoping that finding the treasure creates a better future for Adak. His town, we come to learn, is home to a whopping 45 people.

The team of treasure hunters he’s helped assemble includes tool fabricators, geographers, and an ordnance disposal expert. As Pirate Gold of Adak Island progresses, we learn that the treasure hunters plan to divide 5 percent of their findings among each other. Moreover, the rest of the loot will go to the town of Adak. In other words, a potentially massive reward for all involved.

