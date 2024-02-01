Netflix highlights 55 new movies coming in 2024 – here’s the full list

Are you trying to decide whether or not to hold on to your Netflix subscription for another year? Netflix is here to help with an enormous list of movies launching in 2024. On Thursday morning, the streaming service shared its annual preview of upcoming releases. The preview featured an astounding 55 movies, from comedies and dramas to documentaries and sequels. Below, we’ll tell you everything you need to know about all of Netflix’s 2024 movies.

Unsurprisingly, there are a few sequels in the works, including a follow-up to the Canadian sci-fi thriller Code 8, Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver, and Eddie Murphy’s long-awaited return as Axel Foley in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.

But there are also plenty of new movies coming to Netflix in 2024 with huge stars that aren’t part of a franchise. Atlas stars Jennifer Lopez as a data analyst who has to save humanity from AI; Hit Man stars Glen Powell as a fake hitman working for the police; Spaceman stars Adam Sandler as an astronaut on a research mission trying to save his marriage.

Finally, while Netflix is pulling back a bit on animation, several animated movies are set to debut in 2024. They include Orion and the Dark, Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie, Ultraman: Rising, and The Casagrandes Movie.

Netflix movies coming in 2024

Streaming Now

Bitconned

Society of the Snow

Good Grief

Lift

The Kitchen

The Greatest Night in Pop

February

Orion and the Dark | February 2

| February 2 Lover, Stalker, Killer | February 9

| February 9 Players | February 14

| February 14 Einstein and the Bomb | February 16

| February 16 Tyler Perry’s Mea Culpa | February 23

| February 23 Through My Window: Looking at You | February 23

| February 23 Code 8 Part II | February 28

March

Spaceman | March 1

| March 1 Damsel | March 8

| March 8 Irish Wish | March 15

| March 15 Shirley | March 22

| March 22 The Casagrandes Movie | March 22

| March 22 The Beautiful Game | March 29

April

Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp | April 12

| April 12 Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver | April 19

Summer 2024

Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story | May 3

| May 3 Mother of the Bride | May 9

| May 9 Thelma the Unicorn | May 17

| May 17 Hit Man | June 7

| June 7 Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F | July 3

| July 3 The Union | August 16

| August 16 Trigger Warning | TBD

Coming Soon

Atlas

Back in Action

Blame the Game

Carry-On

A Family Affair

Family Pack

Ferry 2

Gut Check: The Secret Science of Eating

Heart of the Hunter

His Three Daughters

Incoming

Ibelin

It’s What’s Inside

Joy

Lonely Planet

Meet Me Next Christmas

Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa

Our Little Secret

Pedro Páramo

Power

Rez Ball

Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie

Scoop

Six Triple Eight

Spellbound

The Deliverance

The Imaginary

The Piano Lesson

The Platform 2

The Shadow Strays

The Tearsmith

That Christmas

Time Cut

Ultraman: Rising

Uglies

Uprising

What Jennifer Did

Woman of the Hour

Of course, these aren’t the only movies coming to Netflix in 2024, and there’s always a chance that some of these will be delayed. Nevertheless, it’s clearly going to be another huge year for original movies on the world’s biggest streaming service.