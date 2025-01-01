Netflix denies insane Squid Game season 3 rumor that had fans buzzing

Less than a week after hitting the streaming service on December 26, Squid Game season 2 is already one of the most popular seasons of a Netflix show of all time. The third season, coming in 2025, is likely to make the list as well when all is said and done, but it won’t be because of a truly ludicrous cameo rumor that has been making the rounds this week.

This week, the South Korean newspaper OSEN reported that Leonardo DiCaprio would appear in the third season of the Netflix original. The paper claimed that DiCaprio secretly recorded his scenes last year and that he would only be on screen for a short time.

The streamer could have ignored the report, but Korean entertainment news site Soompi wrote on Wednesday that a Netflix representative provided the following statement when asked about DiCaprio’s rumored cameo: “The rumors are completely false. Reports of Leonardo DiCaprio’s involvement in ‘Squid Game’ Season 3 are entirely unfounded.”

Why Netflix felt the need to address the rumor at all remains a mystery.

As noted in OSEN’s report, Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae met DiCaprio at the LACMA Art+Film Gala in 2021, where the two were photographed together. Then, during a red carpet interview at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2022, Jung-jae was asked which American actor he’d like to see in season 2. His response? “Leonardo DiCaprio.”

Sadly, the star seemingly won’t be getting his wish. The good news is that Netflix shared an early look at the next season of Squid Game to kick off the new year:

Everyone say hi to Chul-su 👋 Squid Game 3 coming 2025. pic.twitter.com/hCgNexjJbC — Netflix (@netflix) January 1, 2025

Squid Game season 3 will premiere on Netflix at some point in 2025. We don’t have a release date yet, but series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk said in a recent interview, “I probably expect that to launch around summer or fall next year.”