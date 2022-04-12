More proof that Netflix’s deal with Shonda Rhimes was one of its smartest moves ever

For the third week in a row, Netflix’s Regency-era drama Bridgerton has dominated the streamer’s global Top 10 ranking of the biggest English-language TV shows on the service. And it’s not even close.

Netflix has even gone so far as to reveal that the much-anticipated second season of Bridgerton? It’s now the streamer’s third-largest English-languge TV series ever. But let’s take a closer look at the numbers to put that into a little perspective. The 8-episode second season only just debuted on Netflix on March 25. By Tuesday, March 29, just a few days later, the new season had already garnered a bonkers 193 million hours viewed, per Netflix.

Again, that number reflects global viewing from just four days’ worth of data. And then last week, which would have included the show’s first full-week period of being available on Netflix? Season two’s viewership had exploded to 251.7 million hours viewed for the 7-day period that ended April 3. That brings us to the Top 10 list that Netflix released today — any guesses which show was #1 once again?

Shonda Rhimes + Bridgerton = streaming gold for Netflix

For its third week in a row on the Top 10 list, Bridgerton’s sophomore season garnered 115.7 million hours viewed globally (for the 7-day period that ended on Sunday, April 10).

Currently, Bridgerton season two is also a Top 10 show for Netflix in a whopping 91 countries around the world. And that brings us to one more point. Take a look at the list of the biggest English-language shows of all time for Netflix. What you’ll see below are those shows as ranked by total hours viewed in their first 28 days of release.

One of the things that should jump out at you from that list is the degree to which Netflix has presumably gotten its money’s worth from TV hitmaker Shonda Rhimes. The Grey’s Anatomy creator signed a production pact with Netflix in 2017 that she re-upped last year. And you only have to peruse the list above to get a sense of the streaming fruits of that deal.

Rhimes is tied in some way to not one but three of the streamer’s biggest seasons of TV ever. Both seasons of Bridgerton, as well as the limited series Inventing Anna. It’s a pretty safe bet that whatever Rhimes does next with the streamer will probably land right here, as well. There’s no such thing as a Midas Touch, but she clearly has whatever its closest equivalent is in the streaming world.

Netflix Top 10 series

All that said, it’s time now for the complete rundown of the most-watched English-language series on Netflix for the latest 7-day period, which the streamer reported on Tuesday, April 12. We have to keep stressing English-language, by the way, because Netflix actually releases four charts every Tuesday. Two for English shows and movies, and then two more covering non-English shows and movies.

This latest reporting period for the Netflix data covers April 4-10.

The other striking thing about this list is not just Bridgerton being #1, but the degree to which it’s outpaced literally everything else. Specifically, it got more than double the hours viewed compared to the #2 series this week, The Ultimatum (a spinoff from the creators of another Netflix hit, Love is Blind).

Here, without further ado, are the latest Netflix Top 10 English-language shows globally:

