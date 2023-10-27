Michael Fassbender has a very particular set of skills in the trailer for The Killer

When I saw David Fincher was attached to this film, that was the only convincing that I needed.

Today, Netflix released the official trailer for THE KILLER, its upcoming suspense/thriller film that stars Michael Fassbender as a calculating and ruthless assassin. The film premiered in select theaters this month and will debut on the streaming service on November 10th.

You can watch the official trailer for THE KILLER below:

What is THE KILLER about?

THE KILLER, which is adapted from the graphic novel by writer Alexis “Matz” Nolent and artist Luc Jacamon, follows the story of an assassin who, “after a fateful near-miss…battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt he insists isn’t personal.”

In a propulsive new trailer for The Killer, we get a glimpse at the titular assassin’s many disguises, routines, and methods of mayhem. “If I’m effective, it’s because of one simple fact,” he coolly narrates. “I. Don’t. Give. A. F—.”

In addition to Fassbender, the film stars Charles Parnell, Arliss Howard, Sophie Charlotte, and Tilda Swinton. Andrew Kevin Walker, who also helped Fincher with Se7en, wrote the film’s screenplay. Fincher, who is directing the film, is best known for a slew of critically acclaimed films like The Social Network, Gone Girl, and Zodiac. He also recently worked with Netflix on the Mindhunter television series.

I’m a huge fan of Fincher and am always up for a thriller about an assassin. This film feels like a cross between John Wick, The Bourne Identify, and Drive — that’s a fantastic combination for someone like me.

THE KILLER is making its way to select theaters this month and will premiere on Netflix on November 10th. If you want to watch the film in the best quality possible when it comes to the streaming service, check out our list of the Best TVs and Best Soundbars.