MaXXXine looks like a worthy finale to A24’s horror trilogy in its first trailer

A24 is on a roll lately. I just watched Talk to Me for the first time and, after seeing that, I’ve been hoping to see something else incredibly strange come out from the company. This next film is exactly the kind of strange thing I’ve been looking for.

Today, A24 released the official trailer for MaXXXine, the next installment of Ti West’s horror trilogy. The film, which follows the story of Maxine Minx as she attempts to realize her dream of Hollywood fame, will premiere in theaters on July 5, 2024.

You can check out the official trailer for MaXXXine below:

What is MaXXXine about?

MaXXXine is the third installment of Ti West’s horror trilogy with A24. As A24 explains in its synopsis, “In 1980s Hollywood, adult film star and aspiring actress Maxine Minx finally gets her big break. But as a mysterious killer stalks the starlets of Hollywood, a trail of blood threatens to reveal her sinister past.”

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

The film is written and directed by Ti West, who also wrote and directed the first two films in the franchise. In addition to bringing back Mia Goth in the title role, the film also stars Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Lily Collins, Giancarlo Esposito, and Kevin Bacon.

I’m hyped for this movie. I saw both X and Pearl, the other films in the trilogy, and love both of them. I actually thought Pearl was even better than X, a tough thing to pull off with any second film in a trilogy. The second installment of a trilogy can tend to be the weakest (here’s looking at you, Back to the Future II), but Ti West pulled off the miracle.

A24 has a lot coming out soon. The studio recently released the trailer for Love Lies Bleeding, a new film from director Rose Glass that stars Kristen Stewart and Katy M. O’Brian and tells the story of a woman who falls for a bodybuilder and the drama that unfolds when they get more involved with her criminal family. It also unveiled the trailer for Tuesday, a new drama written and directed by Daina O. Pusić that stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus as a mother who comes face to face with Death — but Death comes in the form of a talking bird. Alex Garland’s Civil War is also set to premiere in theaters this week.

MaXXXine will premiere in theaters on July 5th. If you want to ensure you can watch the film in the best quality possible when it comes to a streaming service (most likely Max due to the partnership between Warner Bros. Discovery and A24), check out our list of the Best TVs and Best Soundbars.