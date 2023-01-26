Marvel’s Young Avengers might hit the MCU in the most unexpected way

The moment Avengers: Endgame concluded, Marvel fans had one main question. They wiped their tears and started asking questions about the future of the Avengers now that three of the original members were either dead or retired. In the years that followed, we saw various rumors about the feature of the franchise, including leaks that said a Young Avengers project was in the works.

Then, Marvel stunned the world last July with the Avengers 5 and Avengers 6 announcements. Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars will premiere in May 2025 and May 2026, respectively, assuming Marvel doesn’t delay any release dates again. They’ll conclude the MCU Phase 6 and the Multiverse Saga. But before that happens, the first Young Avengers project might surface.

A new leak tells us how the Young Avengers will appear in the MCU, providing an exciting start to this story. Mind you, massive spoilers might follow below, assuming the information is accurate.

Big leaks from Agatha: Coven of Chaos

For the Young Avengers origin to make sense, we need to cover two significant MCU leaks that we talked about recently. They come from the same source claiming to have had access to the entire plot of Agatha: Coven of Chaos, a Disney Plus TV show currently in production.

The first big reveal from the leak is that Wanda isn’t dead after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. We knew that Marvel wouldn’t just kill the Scarlet Witch like that. We need to see Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) redeem herself, and her new journey starts in Coven of Chaos.

Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) will become free in the TV show right after the events in Multiverse of Madness. She’ll turn into a hero figure rather than the antagonist we saw in WandaVision. And she’ll have a son named Billy, aka Wiccan, a future member of the Young Avengers.

This Wiccan figure is always tied to the Scarlet Witch, so he is connected to Wanda. — Divinity Seeker (@greatphase15) January 18, 2023

You might think this is Wanda’s Billy, meaning Tommy (Speed) should be close by. But Coven of Chaos will tell us that Wanda isn’t really related to the two characters. She’s not their biological mother. But they might be connected to Wanda in some other way.

What’s important to note here is that Coven of Chaos follows the events of WandaVision and the Multiverse Saga. Then, the unannounced Vision Quest will continue the story.

The connection between Young Avengers and Vision Quest

You might have realized where I’m going with this. Leaker GreatPhase said that Coven of Chaos will lead straight to Vision Quest. And this is the Disney Plus TV series where we’ll meet Tommy.

He isn't in Coven of Chaos but he is the focal point of Vision Quest. I believe Billy is meant to appear in that series but as a supporting character towards the end. Vision Quest is a story of Vision's – quest – to build together his new Young Avengers team. https://t.co/7sSKilebiC — Divinity Seeker (@greatphase15) January 21, 2023

On top of that, the leaker claims that Vision (Paul Bettany) is on a very important quest. He aims to create a new team of Avengers. And that’s how we end up with the Young Avengers in the MCU.

This all assumes the information from these leaks is accurate. Vision might be tied to the Young Avengers for the sake of the larger Multiverse Saga story. And yes, beating Kang (Jonathan Majors) will require all sorts of Avengers.

All the Vision Quest plot details is just what I've been told from my source – who has provided me the screenplays for almost every episode of Coven of Chaos – but I have not seen any concrete scripts for VQ because there has been none written. It's still a long, long way away. — Divinity Seeker (@greatphase15) January 21, 2023

The Young Avengers are already in the MCU

No, he’s not part of the Avengers. And Wanda, Agatha and Billy are not meant to be a focal point of this story. Vision is actually going to be the guiding voice for the Young Avengers, so this is their origin story (or the prequel) – expect Kate, Clint and Cassie to appear here. https://t.co/9Uz8Mi0a22 — Divinity Seeker (@greatphase15) January 21, 2023

Also, if these leaks are accurate, then Vision Quest could deliver a few exciting cameos. Let’s remember that Marvel hasn’t yet announced the Young Avengers.

But we have seen several of them in the MCU Phase 4 so far. Here are the potential characters and the MCU projects where you can see them:

Elijah Bradley (Patriot) – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Joaquín Torres (Falcon) – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and the upcoming Captain America: New World Order

Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) – Hawkeye

America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) – Ms. Marvel and the upcoming The Marvels

Ironheart (Dominique Thorne) – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and the upcomiing IronHeart

Skaar (Wil Deusner) – She-Hulk

Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton) – Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Add Billy and Tommy to the list and then throw in Peter Parker (Tom Holland), who is still very young, and you end up with an exciting Young Avengers roster.