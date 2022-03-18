Marvel’s first Thor: Love and Thunder trailer might drop soon

With its July 8th release date, Thor: Love and Thunder will be the next big Marvel movie to hit theaters after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. However, Marvel hasn’t started promoting Thor 4 yet, as the focus remains on Moon Knight and Doctor Strange 2. However, a Marvel insider claims the first Thor: Love and Thunder trailer is right around the corner, and we might get it by the end of the month.

Mind you, some Thor 4 spoilers might follow below.

Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is one of the only original Avengers that has yet to retire. He’s also a fan-favorite superhero that got far more exciting once Taika Waititi took over the franchise. Thor: Ragnarok is easily a highlight of the Infinity Saga and a stark departure from the first two movies.

Add to that the massive character development in Infinity War and Endgame, and you absolutely want to know what happens next. Will Thor remain fat in the upcoming sequel? Will he play nice with the Guardians of the Galaxy?

Then there’s Jane (Natalie Portman), who will take over the Thor role by the end of Love and Thunder.

With all that in mind, Love and Thunder is very exciting. You don’t need to see a trailer to want to watch the next Thor story. You’ve got Waititi directing, a bunch of exciting cameos in place, a new Thor, and a god-killing villain. Ok, maybe the latter aspect needs an official introduction via a trailer.

When will the Thor: Love and Thunder trailer release?

Christian Bale plays Gorr the God Butcher in Love and Thunder, a brand new MCU villain. We’ve known the identity of Bale’s character for months, and it’ll certainly be exciting to see him play an antagonist in a superhero movie. And the first trailer should give us a hint of the Love and Thunder villain.

If a Marvel insider is to be believed, we’re getting the trailer by the end of March. That’s what Nick Santos hinted on Twitter, answering questions from followers.

You can count the number of sleeps on both hands https://t.co/3MwXLLiE56 — Nick 'Professor Hulk' Santos (@ProfHulksLab) March 16, 2022

That’s by no means official news from Marvel, however. And Marvel isn’t in the habit of announcing trailers. For Multiverse of Madness, Marvel premiered the first trailer at the end of No Way Home, surprising fans who went to see the movie in the theater. The official YouTube release followed a few days later. Then, the Super Bowl trailer dropped in mid-February.

Having the first Thor: Love and Thunder trailer premiere in late March makes sense, considering the film’s July release date. But, again, that’s just a leak for the time being.

Redditors keeping track of Santos’s prediction say he was correct about the second Doctor Strange 2 trailer dropping on Super Bowl day. And he also delivered correct information about the Ms. Marvel and Obi-Wan trailers.

