First Ms. Marvel trailer intros Kamala Khan and reveals release date

Those looking forward to Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, making her debut in the MCU won’t have to wait much longer. The first Ms. Marvel trailer dropped today, and it gives us a look at Marvel’s next teenage superhero, brought to life by Iman Vellani. But that’s not all. With the first trailer comes our first official look at the Ms. Marvel release date, which is set to arrive on Disney Plus in just a couple of months.

What are Ms. Marvel’s powers?

With the first Ms. Marvel trailer out there, we also finally get a good look at Kamala’s powers, and how Marvel is bringing them to life in the live-action adaption. In the comics, Ms. Marvel uses a power called “morphogenetics”. Essentially, she’s able to manipulate her molecules. This lets her stretch, disguise herself, and even shrink or enlarge herself similar to Ant-Man.

Marvel gives us a glimpse of these powers in the Ms. Marvel trailer. However, we’ll have to wait on the show’s release later in the year to confirm exactly how her powers compare to those seen in the comics.

The lowdown on the Ms. Marvel trailer

Excitement is boiling over for Marvel fans, especially after we learned the Ms. Marvel premiere date earlier this month. Now, with the Ms. Marvel trailer here, we can finally get a fresh look at Kamala Khan’s debut in the MCU.

Since this is the first Ms. Marvel trailer, it’s our first time getting a good look at Iman Vellani as Kamala. That also means it’s our first time getting a look at some of the inciting incidents that push Kamala’s origin story.

Growing up in New Jersey, Kamala Khan is a Muslim American teenager, and high school just isn’t going that great for her. She spends a lot of time fantasizing about being a superhero. On top of that, she struggles a lot with feeling out of place both at school and home. But, that’s all about to change.

As the Ms. Marvel trailer pivots, we see Kamala as she gets access to her powers for the first time. But being a superhero brings its own problems. Based on the trailer, it looks like things really start to get hectic and complicated as baddies show up. At one point we even see Kamala using some kind of cosmic-powered shield to deflect a spray of bullets.

With the Ms. Marvel trailer out there, it also means we finally have a solid release date for the upcoming show. The show will premiere on Disney Plus starting on June 8, 2022. Disney has not shared plans about how new episodes will release. However, we expect it to follow a similar weekly release schedule as most of the streaming service’s other titles.

