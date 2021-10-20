Marvel’s biggest Eternals cameo was revealed in a new leak

Disney hosted its big Eternals premiere on Monday, and the first reactions are already flooding the internet, praising Chloé Zhao’s entry in the MCU. That means people already know what happens in the movie and after the credits, and they can confirm all of the crazy leaks that have been floating around in recent months. It turns out that the big Eternals cameo that we had heard about in connection to these leaks is real, which further reinforces those leaks. Before we go any further, I’ll remind you that massive spoilers follow below. If you want to be surprised come November 5th, it’s best to avoid this one.

Eternals already features a fantastic cast that rivals movies like The Avengers and Captain America: Civil War. Unlike those, we only get to meet the Eternals team in this one. There are ten Eternals superheroes to be introduced and an eleventh hero in the form of Dane Whitman (Kit Harington). He just doesn’t know it yet. So, it’s not like Eternals needs any big cameos to succeed.

But the movie spans 7,000 years, exploring the mythology of the MCU. That means Marvel could have snuck any MCU hero it wanted in the film. After all, the Eternals have been passive observers of Earth, witnessing the rise of the Avengers in modern history without interfering.

The Eternals plot leaked in full several months ago. We covered it at the time while telling you that we could not confirm any of it. The leak did not cover the Eternals cameo, however.

Then came the Eternals trailers, and we were able to figure out the clues we needed to confidently say the plot leak is real.

Fast-forward to mid-October, and Zhao confirmed her movie has two post-credits scenes, just like the plot leak said.

The director did not reveal any details about the scenes, but we reminded you that the leak said they involved Whitman and Starfox. The former is the MCU’s Black Knight, which Harington will probably play in future movies. The latter is an Eternal and the brother of Thanos (Josh Brolin). Every time we covered the plot leak, we also told you about other rumors that said Harry Styles will cameo in Eternals. Styles would play Starfox, rumors said.

Big reveal from #TheEternals premiere — Harry Styles has joined the MCU as Eros, brother of Thanos. — Matt Donnelly (@MattDonnelly) October 19, 2021

And now that the red carpet Eternals premiere is done, the Styles cameo has been confirmed. As you can see above, the Styles cameo reveal has no other details. We don’t know if he’s in the post-credits scene or the movie. But the plot leak did say that Starfox (Eros) will appear in the post-credits alongside Pip the Troll.