‘Eternals’ will have two post-credits scenes, and we might know what they are

If it weren’t for all the Spider-Man: No Way Home hype, Eternals would easily be the most anticipated MCU Phase 4 movie of the year. The film introduces no less than 11 superheroes that might one day populate the ranks of Avengers. Ten of those are Eternals, while the 11th is really a teaser for the near future. The Eternals story spans millennia and will have consequences on the MCU going forward, just like every story before it. Fans are keenly aware of the movie’s potential, and the film is tracking to beat the Black Widow and Shang-Chi opening weekend. And Marvel has started its big marketing push to promote Eternals. That includes interviews with the cast and crews that can surface brand-new information. Like the fact that Eternals has big surprises in the two post-credits scenes at the end of the movie.

But we’ve known for a while that Eternals will feature two credits scenes, thanks to a very detailed plot leak that seems to be genuine. And we’ll tell you what they are. Before you go any further, you should understand that massive Eternals spoilers follow below.

Eternals post-credits scenes

Chloé Zhao, the Eternals director, is another reason to watch this particular Marvel movie. Zhao won the Oscar for Nomadland last year, and that’s a great incentive to see what she managed to pull off with this ambitious MCU movie. She talked with Fandango about the movie, and that’s where she dropped details about what fans can expect.

“The film completely stands alone,” the director said when asked how the multiverse action we saw so far fits with Eternals. “If you know half the universe disappeared and it came back, that’s all you need to know to watch this film. But what happens in this film will have huge implications on the future.”

She also confirmed that the movie has two post-credits scenes. “Don’t just stay for the first one — also stay for the second one, too,” she said. “They are equally as important in weight, and both have big surprises for you.”

Unsurprisingly, Zhao did not reveal any spoilers about those surprises. And this is where I’ll tell you one last time that big spoilers follow ahead.

The big plot leak

Soon after Marvel released the final Eternals trailer, we realized that a big plot leak seemed to be accurate. A lot of the action in the trailers fitted the narrative in that plot leak. And it so happens that it was a full plot leak, complete with post-credits scenes details.

The leak said that Eternals would have two credits scenes, focusing on different aspects of the story. The first one features Dane Whitman (Kit Harington), who is looking at an old box. He pulls out a sword that’s wrapped out. Just he is about to touch it, a voice stops him. Whitman, of course, is supposed to become the Black Knight in the MCU.

The second scene gives us a look at the Eternal’s ship, where Pip the Troll appears to introduce Starfox. The latter happens to be Thanos’s brother. He’s also an Eternal, but he’s not part of the Earth’s group. Some rumors said that Harry Styles was in the cards to play Starfox. But we’re far from actually getting a confirmation.

While the plot leak seems believable, there’s no way to verify any of this right now. As we get closer to the Eternals November 5th premiere, we’ll find more details about the movie, including post-credits scenes.