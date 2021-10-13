‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ leak might show a mysterious new villain

Spider-Man: No Way Home is easily the most talked-about movie of the year, and it’s all the rumors that make it so exciting. The film’s big multiverse secret leaked months ago, even before we got to see Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) utter the word “multiverse” in the trailer. We know the gist of No Way Home — three Spider-Man variants will fight the Sinister Six. That’s thanks to all the leaks saying Sony and Marvel have brought back Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield from Spider-Man retirement. Together with Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, the three of them will fight six villains from earlier Spider-Man movies. We saw teasers for five of them in the No Way Home trailer, with just Rhino having been left out.

A brand new blurry leak might give us our first look at the sixth villain that so many fans have been dying to see. We’d tell you that spoilers follow below, but the only spoiler you can avoid at this point is the villain’s costume.

The Spider-Man vs. Sinister Six battle

We’ve heard all year long that Holland, Maguire, and Garfield will star in No Way Home opposite several of the villains from Sony’s non-MCU movies. Soon after the first No Way Home trailer dropped, we saw a few massive leaks that seemed to seal the deal. A video and close-up images showed Garfield in Spider-Man attire. And they don’t appear to be fake, since Sony has inadvertently confirmed them multiple times.

Separately, we knew that Alfred Molina would be back as Doc Ock from Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy. The actor confirmed he will play that character and explained how Doc Ock can move to the MCU timeline. All that happened over the summer.

When Sony and Marvel were ready to release the first trailer, the big secret was already out. The studios had to make some concessions, and that’s how Alfred Molina ended up in the trailer. Or better said, that was the chronology of events. We have no idea if Sony and Marvel originally wanted to show Molina in the first trailer. But we do know that the studios teased five Sinister Six members in the clip.

In addition to Molina’s Doc Ock, we got teasers for Green Goblin, Electro, Sandman, and The Lizard. We noticed at the time that the sixth villain was missing in action. Many people speculated that Paul Giamatti’s Rhino would finally get his chance to fight Spider-Man in No Way Home. But we never got a teaser for him. Leaks that followed did say that Rhino is the sixth villain, rather than other possible Spider-Man antagonists.

Like it or not, these leaks have been out there all year long. And the trailer implies that the Sinister Six will form in the movie. Rhino is the most obvious choice for the missing villain.

The ‘No Way Home’ Rhino leak

This brings us to the new No Way Home leak that concerns Rhino. A couple of Spider-Man fan accounts on Twitter have posted the following blurred image of what appears to be Strange’s prison. That’s where the wizard will keep these Spider-Man villains locked up in the movie, at least briefly.

We saw versions of this image before, a pre-VFX scene that gave us shots of Willem Dafoe and Jamie Foxx as Green Goblin and Electro, respectively.

In this one, we’re looking at Green Goblin and Rhino caged side-by-side in a dark prison. They’re still wearing battle gear, apparently. Moreover, Rhino appears to be firing his gun in an attempt to escape. That said, we have no way of really knowing whether this image comes from a No Way Home scene. Skilled editors can probably come up with grainy photos like the one above by using footage from The Amazing Spider-Man and other Spider-Man movies.

On the other hand, some of these mysterious No Way Home leakers have produced alleged No Way Home images that Sony attempted to remove from the internet via copyright infringement claims. In other words, Sony confirmed that those images were authentic.

We hope to know more in the coming weeks, as Sony and Marvel will reportedly release another No Way Home trailer. The second trailer will supposedly featre the villains and heroes more clearly.