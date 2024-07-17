Marvel reportedly bringing back the Russo brothers to direct Avengers 5 and 6

In a surprising turn of events, Joe and Anthony Russo might be returning to direct the next two Avengers movies. According to The Hollywood Reporter, unnamed sources believe that Marvel Studios is in early talks with the Russo brothers to direct both Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (or whatever it ends up becoming) and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Jeff Sneider was first with the news on the latest episode of The Hot Mic podcast.

The Russo brothers are all but synonymous with the MCU. After honing their chops in television for years, they signed on to direct 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier. They returned in 2016 to helm Captain America: Civil War, and then helped bring the Infinity Saga to a close with Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

After Endgame, it was apparent that the Russos were ready to move on from the MCU. They founded the production company AGBO in 2017 and have since produced nearly a dozen films under the banner, including Netflix hit Extraction (and its sequel) and the 2022 Academy Award Best Picture winner Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Marvel apparently made the Russo brothers an offer that they couldn’t refuse.

Following the chaos and low ratings of the last few years, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige would undoubtedly be thrilled to have these steady hands at the wheel for the next big crossover movies. The four Marvel movies directed by the Russo brothers combined to make more than $6 billion at the box office. Endgame is still the second-biggest movie of all time. If anyone can right the ship, it’s the guys behind three of the 30 highest-grossing movies ever.

Marvel has yet to confirm the news, but we might not have to wait much longer. Marvel Studios is back at San Diego Comic-Con in a major way next week, with a massive presentation coming to Hall H on Saturday, July 27. If Marvel and the Russo Bros. have made a deal by then, there’s a good chance that we’ll hear about it at the panel.