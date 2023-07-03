Marvel insider explains the Nick Fury cliffhanger in Secret Invasion episode 2

I was surprised that Marvel didn’t let us stew for a week after that massive Secret Invasion episode 2 reveal. The Disney Plus TV show’s director has already explained what happened at the end of the episode, so we won’t have to wonder if Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) was aware of what was going on.

While Marvel didn’t explain things in too much detail, an insider is ready to spill the beans on what happened. Before I explain, know that big Secret Invasion episode 2 spoilers are coming.

The second episode ends with Fury returning home to what appears to be a house in the UK. Waiting for him while cooking dinner is his wife. But before the former SHIELD chief enters, we see her in her true Skrull form.

She switches back to human form just as Fury enters the home. And the way the episode ends makes us question whether or not Fury knows she’s a Skrull. Or whether Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) managed to infiltrate Fury’s house by replacing his wife.

That’s the big cliffhanger. And Secret Invasion director Ali Selim explained that Fury does in fact know that Priscilla isn’t a human. Instead, Fury appears to have married the woman who brought Gravik to him early in the episode. That’s a flashback scene from 1997 and the first thing we see in episode 2. Fury took advantage of the Skrulls and their shape-shifting abilities to create an army of spies.

Selim did not reveal other details about Fury and his wife, teasing that we’ll learn more in the coming episodes. But leaker CanWeGetSomeToast took to Instagram to provide more context about this seemingly unusual relationship.

Apparently, Fury was in love with a woman named Priscilla, who died after developing cancer. He ended up marrying Varra, who poses as Priscilla, afterward. But Priscilla agreed to the switch, just as Fury did:

Yes, Nick Fury knows his wife is a Skrull. He had a serious girlfriend (Priscilla) that he was going to marry. She developed cancer and a Skrull, (Varra) who wanted to be loved, had a suggestion to take Priscilla’s place in Fury’s life. Both Fury and Priscilla agreed to this and after Priscilla died from cancer, Fury married Varra. There’s multiple levels to the relationship between Fury and his (Skrull) wife that will be explored in the coming episodes, especially when Gravik wants Fury dead.

Even without this historical context, Fury being married to a Skrull is a significant plot twist for the TV show. This is the woman who brought Gravik to Fury. And Gravik is now rebelling after getting tired of waiting for Fury and Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) to keep their promise. That Skrulls will get a new home planet

With that in mind, it’ll be interesting to see how the story unfolds. We’ll probably learn more about Fury and Priscilla when episode 3 starts streaming on Wednesday. After all, Fury is not coming home just to see his wife. He is fighting a war against the Skrulls without many allies.